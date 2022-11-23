My Name is Charles | Somerton Man mystery

INTRODUCTION: Hi, I’m Dr Xanthe Mallett. As a forensic scientist and criminologist, I’ve worked on a lot of cold case crimes around the world. So I was fascinated to hear when the long running mystery of the Somerton Man, the unidentified body found on a beach in Adelaide in 1948, was reported as solved. Like everyone else, I want to know, ‘How did they do that?’ and ‘Who was the Somerton Man?’. And that’s what we’re going to find out, tonight on Australian Story.

STUART WEBB, RELATIVE: I had no idea about the Somerton Man case. I’d never heard of it. It hadn’t entered my life in any way, I was just living my life. I had no idea that I held some kind of secret to solving this case or could aid in the effort to try and trace this back to a person.

DR CAROLYN BILSBOROW, UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH AUSTRALIA: I knew that they would get the name one day, I knew that technology would catch up, but I did know that even though you’ve got a name, you’re not going to really understand who the man was.

CRISTY WEBB, STUART’S SISTER: It’s fantastic to see that this man, an unknown man on a beach, now has a name, he now has a family. He now has a place. We’d love to find out, you know, what was he doing there.

COLLEEN FITZPATRICK, FORENSIC GENEALOGIST: How did he die and why did he die? Was it natural? Was it suicide?

RACHEL EGAN: Anything was possible, and in this case, I think that the most unexpected ending has happened and that is in itself another twist.

PROFESSOR DEREK ABBOTT, ADELAIDE UNIVERSITY: I think there are some questions there that may never be solved and the mystery will live on.

STORY TITLE: MY NAME IS CHARLES

DR CAROLYN BILSBOROW, UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH AUSTRALIA: On the first of December in 1948 the body was found by two trainee jockeys early in the morning that were out on the beach exercising horses.

NEIL DAY, FORMER JOCKEY: We went over to see if he was alright. And we got fairly close to him and couldn’t see him breathing and he was dead.

PROFESSOR DEREK ABBOTT, ADELAIDE UNIVERSITY: A number of people did come and view the body but were unable to identify him. One of the intriguing things about the case is that all the clothes the man was wearing had the labels removed off them. So, this is what made some people think, ‘Oh maybe this guy is a spy.’.

(Missing Pieces Documentary)

We are seeing that there was a tie with the name ‘T Keane’ on it.

DR CAROLYN BILSBOROW, UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH AUSTRALIA: It was strange that nobody came forward to identify the body, which led to suggestions that he was from overseas, possibly from Europe, possibly from America.

(STUART LITTLEMORE, ABC REPORTER, 1978): The doctor who carried out the post-mortem examination said the stomach was deeply congested with blood and in his opinion, death had been caused by heart failure due to poisoning.

FIONA ELLIS-JONES, HOST OF ABC SOMERTON MAN PODCAST: The Somerton Man had a really unique body. He was very well built, he was athletic, but he had these calf muscles that were really distinct, kind of like he was a ballet dancer.

(Missing Pieces Documentary)

I think the biggest technical problem was the fact that he was thawing out, because he was, apart from being embalmed, he was deep frozen.

FIONA ELLIS-JONES, HOST OF ABC SOMERTON MAN PODCAST: The police knew that they wouldn’t be able to keep his body forever and that it would soon start to deteriorate. So they called in a taxidermist who made a plaster cast of his face.

DR CAROLYN BILSBOROW, UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH AUSTRALIA: A group of locals paid for his headstone and his plot. And his headstone reads, “Here lies the unknown man”.

A couple of months later they found a tiny scrolled up piece of paper in the man’s fob pocket. When they unrolled it, it said “Tamam Shud.” It was a mystery as to what this actually meant.

GERRY FELTUS, FORMER DETECTIVE: It was a newspaper reporter who was well-read, and said it came from the ending of a book called The Rubaiyat written by Omar Khayyam. And it meant :the end”, or “the finish”. And this brought forward the theory that perhaps he had committed suicide.

DR CAROLYN BILSBOROW, UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH AUSTRALIA: A man came forward to say that he had found a copy of the Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam and it did have the last page torn out. He handed it into police, he said it had been thrown into the back seat of his car six months earlier.

PROFESSOR DEREK ABBOTT, ADELAIDE UNIVERSITY: So, on the back of the book were some strange letters that the police couldn’t make any sense of, and a phone number belonging to a young 27-year-old woman, who happened to live only five minutes’ walk away from where the man was found dead.

FIONA ELLIS-JONES, HOST OF ABC SOMERTON MAN PODCAST: The police paid the young nurse a visit, but she was very reluctant to talk to them.

PROFESSOR DEREK ABBOTT, ADELAIDE UNIVERSITY: After that incident, basically they were stumped, there were no other leads. And it basically hit a brick wall, the whole case.

GERRY FELTUS, FORMER DETECTIVE: Everyone working on the case or had an interest in the case always thought that something would come up tomorrow, but tomorrow never came.

Podcast excerpt: Hello and welcome to the Somerton Man and today I wanted to look at the Somerton man – one of the most mysterious cold cases of all time.

FIONA ELLIS-JONES, HOST OF ABC SOMERTON MAN PODCAST: Over the decades, interest in this case has just continued to grow and grow to the point it’s actually considered one of Australia’s greatest unsolved mysteries. There are blog sites that have been set up from all over the world with amateur sleuths trying to work out who the guy is, why he was on Somerton beach and exactly how he died.

PROFESSOR DEREK ABBOTT, ADELAIDE UNIVERSITY: I teach electronic engineering at Adelaide Uni. I just happened to be sitting in a laundrette watching my washing going around, and there was a stack of magazines beside me, and I picked one up and it was an article about the top 10 unsolved mysteries in Australia. And the second one was the Somerton Man case.

Professor Abbott teaching in lecture theatre: The great thing about the maths we do is it’s not the pie-in-the-sky maths, it’s the type of maths that has great practical value…

PROFESSOR DEREK ABBOTT, ADELAIDE UNIVERSITY: And so I thought, ‘Hey this would make a great project for my students’. And so I started building up a lot of history and background on the case. And I think that just sucked me in beccause I just got fascinated by it

DR CAROLYN BILSBOROW, UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH AUSTRALIA: Professor Abbott has been investigating this case for so many years now and it’s completely consumed his whole being. He’s become known as one of the world leading experts on the case.

PROFESSOR DEREK ABBOTT, ADELAIDE UNIVERSITY: So in trying to solve the case, it seemed to me the key was to find the young woman, Jo Thompson, that lived five minutes from where he died, with the hypothesis that she had been in a relationship with the Somerton Man. Unfortunately, she had died two years earlier, so I found out.

That was a little frustrating because I was hoping that she would have some information about who this man was, and perhaps after so many years she would be prepared to say who it was, but I ended up contacting her grand-daughter, Rachel.

RACHEL EGAN: The first time I heard about the Somerton Man was a letter that arrived, and it was sent by Professor Derek Abbott. It said, “I believe that you may have a link to someone involved in this case.”

PROFESSOR DEREK ABBOTT, ADELAIDE UNIVERSITY: I developed a hypothesis that the Somerton Man and Jo Thompson knew each other. They had a child, Robin Thompson, and if this is the case then his daughter Rachel is the granddaughter of the Somerton Man.

RACHEL EGAN: But his hypothesis seemed to be way too crazy. Too fanciful. It was like something that could have been made up in some fictional novel.

PROF. DEREK ABBOTT, ADELAIDE UNIVERSITY: So I went to Brisbane to meet Rachel, and we went out to dinner in a French restaurant, and talked about the case.

RACHEL EGAN: He was also after my DNA. It’s probably the first request I’ve had for a man to do that. By then however, I was captivated by the case, and I wanted answers, so I was a willing victim. So the relationship moved pretty quickly. Yeah, there was some sort of spark there.

PROFESSOR DEREK ABBOTT, ADELAIDE UNIVERSITY: Something just magically drew us together. By the following day we had decided we were going to get married. It all happened remarkably fast.

RACHEL EGAN: So Derek and I got married in 2010 and we now have three beautiful children together.

PROFESSOR DEREK ABBOTT, ADELAIDE UNIVERSITY: People would say that I had married her for her DNA, and we would laugh about it, so that is funny.

RACHEL EGAN: Derek has essentially spent 24/7 researching the Somerton Man case. He, if it’s possible, became even more passionate about the whole case.

PROFESSOR DEREK ABBOTT, ADELAIDE UNIVERSITY: So in 2015 we started work on extracting DNA from hairs that were found in the plaster cast of the Somerton Man, hoping this would be a way to identify him, even though these hairs are 70 years old. But we were only able to extract 2 per cent of the amount of DNA that we really need to form an identification. There’s an imperative to now go ahead and do an exhumation. We need it in much higher concentration levels, which we could do with the Somerton man’s teeth or his ear bone, for example.

(ABC News reporter): Now the man’s body will be exhumed by police with hopes modern DNA technology will be able to solve one of the state’s most enduring cold cases.

(ABC News Report)

SUPT. DES BRAY, SA POLICE: The Somerton Man is not just a curiosity or a mystery to be solved. It’s somebody’s father, son, perhaps grandfather, uncle, brother.

RACHEL EGAN, WIFE: So when the state government announced that the exhumation was going ahead I think for some other people, they would see that as a cue for retirement. But not Derek. I think that increased his motivation to continue at even faster pace.

(ABC News report)

Derek Abbott: I’m reasonably confident there will be enough DNA come out of this that we’ll get an identification.

RACHEL EGAN, WIFE: He thought initially that he would be allowed to participate, but that wasn’t to be.

DR CAROLYN BILSBOROW, UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH AUSTRALIA: After the exhumation, everything went silent. The police kept very tight-lipped about their processes and Derek got a little restless and he went back to his three hairs that he’d extracted in 2017 and started working again. He was driven to find out who the man was.

RACHEL EGAN, WIFE: The professor definitely wanted to be first over the finishing line of cracking the case.

PROFESSOR DEREK ABBOTT, ADELAIDE UNIVERSITY: So I’d been communicating with Colleen Fitzpatrick, who is the world expert in forensic genealogy from America and like me, she was totally fascinated by the Somerton Man case I asked her if she would assist.

(Derek explaining to Colleen via Zoom chat)

Derek: So here’s a closeup of the bust and can you see all these little hairs?

Colleen: Yes.

Derek: That’s the Somerton Man’s hair.

PROFESSOR DEREK ABBOTT, ADELAIDE UNIVERSITY: So Colleen’s expertise and she’s a pioneer in this, is getting DNA, and from that DNA finding distant cousins. There are millions of people today who voluntarily put their DNA on these family tree-type DNA sites.

(Advertisement DNA testing website)

Ever wanted to explore your family tree, learn more about your ancestry or identify your ethnic background. First take a DNA test and download your results as a DNA data file.

COLLEEN FITZPATRICK, FORENSIC GENEALOGIST: As far as unidentified human remains, violent crimes, in other words, forensic cases, it’s really been a game-changer, the first new tool really in about 30 years in human identification. It’s very powerful and it’s been very successful.

DR CAROLYN BILSBOROW, UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH AUSTRALIA: Around this time, DNA technology began to improve significantly. Derek joined forces with Colleen, and they began to get some results.

COLLEEN FITZPATRICK, FORENSIC GENEALOGIST: Right off the bat, it’s sort of like a miracle happened, we passed the first test. We got the good data out of the 75-year-old hair. Great!

PROFESSOR DEREK ABBOTT, ADELAIDE UNIVERSITY: Two million DNA markers fell out. And it was at that point we knew that was more than enough to identify the Somerton Man.

COLLEEN FITZPATRICK, FORENSIC GENEALOGIST: It was in a good shape to upload to those genealogy data bases for the next step, the next genealogy step.

PROFESSOR DEREK ABBOTT, ADELAIDE UNIVERSITY: So when we first uploaded the Somerton Man’s DNA onto a genealogical website, the very top match we got was a gentleman in Victoria by the name of Jack Hargreaves, whose DNA was already there on the system.

(Derek sitting at computer)

So, blue shows the area of significant matching, and this is huge here on chromosome 22.

PROFESSOR DEREK ABBOTT, ADELAIDE UNIVERSITY: And so what we did is we built out Jack Hargreaves family tree. And at one stage we had as many as 4,000 people on the tree, so which one is it?

COLLEEN FITZPATRICK, FORENSIC GENEALOGIST: It felt like I was working on a big Sudoku puzzle, moving all these relatives around until I got it.

PROFESSOR DEREK ABBOTT, ADELAIDE UNIVERSITY: We looked for people with no date of death on that tree. There was one that stood out, because A: he was male, B: had roughly the right age range, and C was very closely connected to the Keane family, and as we know, the Somerton Man had the name Keane on his tie.

COLLEEN FITZPATRICK, FORENSIC GENEALOGIST: When I saw the name Keane, that’s when my hair caught fire. That’s when I really knew we were on the offensive. We were going to get it because that wasn’t a coincidence.

PROFESSOR DEREK ABBOTT, ADELAIDE UNIVERSITY: And so this turned out to be a chap called Charles Webb, who had no date of death details.

(Derek at computer pointing to family tree)

Derek: Yeah, so he was born Carl Webb but he only went by the name Charles Webb.

PROFESSOR DEREK ABBOTT, ADELAIDE UNIVERSITY: It seemed this chap had just gone off the radar after 1947. This could be our man, but we had no evidence, it was just a guy on a tree with no date of death. And we set out to either prove or eliminate him as being the Somerton Man

And to prove it, what we had to do was see who his mother was, then tunnel down the family tree just on the mother’s side only, and find somebody alive today. And see if that DNA matches or not. And that turned out to be somebody in Victoria by the name of Antero.

ANTERO BONIFACIO, RELATIVE: I got a call from Professor Abbott, who wanted to know if I could help do some research and do DNA test. I hadn’t even heard of the story before. And it was like, ‘Hang on a minute, is this a scam?’. It’s not every day you get someone out of the blue calling you up and wanting to help with some unidentified body or wants your DNA. But did some research, made sure he was who he said he was. So I volunteered to do that and did the test, sent it away. I’ve always been interested in family history, but had no idea that there was a missing person there.

PROFESSOR DEREK ABBOTT, ADELAIDE UNIVERSITY: So when Antero’s DNA came through and it was a match to the Somerton Man, it was at this point we knew that Charles Webb was the Somerton Man and we’d finally cracked it. So there was a great feeling of elation, dampened by being totally exhausted at this stage.

ANTERO BONIFACIO, RELATIVE: I was taken aback but was excited as well. There’s a great, great discovery. You know, I’d played my little part in working out that great mystery, it was satisfying.

(Antero explains family tree)

There’s Charles there. So, he’s my first cousin, three times removed. And his mother, which is Eliza Emelia Morris, her older sister is my great-great grandmother. And there’s me down the bottom.

PROFESSOR DEREK ABBOTT, ADELAIDE UNIVERSITY: So Colleen and I decided right at that point, this was the time to make an announcement people have been hanging on for 70 years to know the answers, I didn’t see any reason to delay. I just wanted to get it out there.

RACHEL EGAN, WIFE: They were determined, to quote Derek, to beat the cops. And they were a bit concerned of how the news would be received as well.

DR CAROLYN BILSBOROW, UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH AUSTRALIA: The police gave no deadlines on when we could expect a result. There was just nothing, no news.

(ABC News report): Now an Adelaide researcher claims to have made a major breakthrough, uncovering the identity of the infamous Somerton Man found on a beach.

(News reporter): Now a man who has dedicated his adult life to investigating the case thinks DNA has provided the answer.

(Derek Abbott interviewed at cemetery)

It’s been a marathon working on this, over the last year particularly.

DR CAROLYN BILSBOROW, UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH AUSTRALIA: It was mind-blowing. It was, ‘Wow, we’ve actually got a name.’ And it was a surreal moment. It took a long while to sink in that it’s not the Somerton Man’s story now, but the Charles Webb story.

DR XANTHE MALLETT, UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE: I’m not sure we’ll ever be absolutely certain, because what we would do in a forensic context normally is take a deceased DNA and compare that directly with something we know belong to them a toothbrush, a hairbrush, etcetera, DNA from that item. We haven’t got that here. As a secondary measure, we could compare the deceased DNA to a very close family member, you know, parents, children. Again, we don’t have that. So my concern is that we may never be able to categorically say that we know this person’s identity.

GERRY FELTUS, FORMER DETECTIVE: I’m not going to say I believe it until such time as the police results and the forensic results that were done at the autopsy come back and actually confirm it, which I think they possibly will.

(News report): Police who exhumed the Somerton Man’s remains last year are cautiously optimistic the finding is in fact a breakthrough.

COLLEEN FITZPATRICK, FORENSIC GENEALOGIST: I am 100 per cent convinced that we have the right guy. Charles Webb is the Somerton Man.

PROFESSOR DEREK ABBOTT, ADELAIDE UNIVERSITY: It turns out he wasn’t a spy, he wasn’t a ballet dancer. And all those crazy theories on the internet all came to nothing.

(Derek at computer looking at DNA results)

So this is Rachel’s DNA compared with the Somerton Man. Down at the bottom it says ‘no shared DNA segments found.’ So, that was a flop.

PROFESSOR DEREK ABBOTT, ADELAIDE UNIVERSITY: So we’re totally able to eliminate that hypothesis that Rachel is the granddaughter of the Somerton Man. The hypothesis turned out to be wrong.

RACHEL EGAN: So, when Derek said that Mr Somerton wasn’t my grandfather, as a joke I said to him, ‘How long before you serve the divorce papers on me?’ Because the media had made a comment some years back Derek only married me for my DNA.

So it’s probably somewhere around here.

RACHEL EGAN: We told the children that Mr S as I’ve always called the Somerton Man was called Charles Webb and that he’s not related to us. But the Somerton Man will always form part of our family and our narrative. It’s the reason that we met, Derek and I. It brought us together. It’s been like a journey for us, together, I guess.

Derek: George, I guess the mystery’s not over is it? We don’t know much abut Charles Webb, why he was here.

PROFESSOR DEREK ABBOTT, ADELAIDE UNIVERSITY: And then not wanting to just rest there, we also then were able to find other living descendants. So one of the people I contacted was Stuart Webb.

STUART WEBB, RELATIVE: I’d never heard of the Somerton Man case I think Derek Abbott found me because I’d done some family tree research of my own, because my grandmother was very into the family tree or genealogy. It certainly seemed very strange to be part of this larger mystery. I’m kind of a regular guy, I go to work. When Derek Abbott asked me to do a DNA test, I wasn’t really crazy about the idea. I wanted to think about it a little bit further, so I put it out to my family. If anybody else would be prepared to do the DNA test?

CRISTY WEBB, STUART’S SISTER: And I put my hand up straight away and said, ‘yeah, I’ll have a crack’… And everything from that point just seems to have steamrolled and rolled on and on and it’s getting bigger and bigger as we keep going.

(Zoom call between Cristy and Derek Abbott)

Derek: So I’ve got a result for you.

Cristy: Yes.

Derek: Are you ready for this? Drumroll…So you are a great, great niece of Charles Webb

CRISTY WEBB, STUART’S SISTER: So I got my DNA results and…it was happiness, it was joy. But there was also some sadness about this forgotten family member

Derek: You are 396 centimorgans, so you’re right in the middle of the range, right?

Cristy: Awesome.

CRISTY WEBB, STUART’S SISTER: This was a person, he wasn’t just a media hit for a little while and unsolved mystery. He was our family

PROFESSOR DEREK ABBOTT, ADELAIDE UNIVERSITY: He was born in 1905 in Footscray, Victoria but it seems that he grew up in Springvale, in the family bakery and became an electrical instrument maker. He was one of six siblings. It’s reported in the newspapers at the time that he played community football and so this could explain his good calves and good physique generally. And there’s so much more we don’t know.

(Stuart Webb pulls out the family photos to show Cristy)

Here’s a family photo album from pa with all the mystery inside. Check it out…

STUART WEBB, RELATIVE: I started to look back through the family history and that particular wing I’ve been able to find the first photo of Charles when he was alive, to my knowledge.

(Stuart explains photos)

Nana’s actually written on this photo and named all the people. So you’ve got grandma, grandpa, Charlie who’s the Somerton Man, and Roy. So you can actually see them quite distinctly.

Cristy: It’s amazing.

Stuart: Yeah.

Cristy: What a find.

STUART WEBB, RELATIVE: There’s also a larger family gathering with all of the Webb family as it was back then. A fantastic family day, they’re all smiling, Charles in particular is playing some kind of prank on who we think is Gerald Keane.

(Cristy and Stuart look at family photograph)

Cristy: I wonder where that was?

Stuart: I don’t know. It looks to be somewhere rural; it looks like they’re having fun.

PROFESSOR DEREK ABBOTT, ADELAIDE UNIVERSITY: So when I first saw that, I thought, wow, this is fantastic. This is a real breakthrough. And this photo is basically taken 20 years before he died. So we’re seeing him considerably younger than the autopsy photo we’re used to looking at.

(Stuart talking to Cristy)

It’s quite incredible when you look at these photos and this guy obviously went missing, and nobody really came forward.

RACHEL EGAN: The fact that Charles Webb wasn’t reported missing, I find that sad in itself. And for no-one to reach out and find out where he was or what had happened, it’s quite heartbreaking

(Antero talks to his uncle)

Antero: So Uncle Harry, growing up, was there any discussion? Did you hear anything about one of the relatives going missing?

Harry: No, no, no. There’s no recollection of that.

ANTERO BONAFACIO: why didn’t any of the siblings try and find out where he went? Did they know that he’d gone to Adelaide and never came back? Or did he just go off and no-one knew where, where he was?

PROFESSOR DEREK ABBOTT, ADELAIDE UNIVERSITY: In the end when we look at the whole situation of the Somerton Man, it does appear to be a sad story.

STUART WEBB: In the period leading up to his death, his father died, his mum died. His brother Roy, who he seems to be close with, died. He split up with his wife as well.

COLLEEN FITZPATRICK, FORENSIC GENEALOGIST: Charles was married to Dorothy Robertson in, I think, 1941. They didn’t have a very easy marriage… Our information comes from Dorothy’s divorce decree filed serveral years later.

DR CAROLYN BILSBOROW, UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH AUSTRALIA: Dorothy described Charles as violent, threatening, moody. Not at all a happy person. He didn’t have any friends and he would be in bed by 7pm. Turns out that Charles loved to write poetry and his favourite subject that he would write about was death. This is interesting, because we know that just before Charles died, he’d discarded a copy of the Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam, which is poetry about death. It all fits together.

COLLEEN FITZPATRICK, FORENSIC GENEALOGIST: One day she came home and the whole house smelled like ether. She found him soaking wet in bed, and he said he had swallowed 50 phenobarbital tablets.

DR CAROLYN BILSBOROW, UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH AUSTRALIA: This very much sounds like Charles was attempting suicide. This story turns out that it’s not some wild spy drama. It’s really a sad, tragic domestic situation.

COLLEEN FITZPATRICK, FORENSIC GENEALOGIST: Eventually he moved out in April of 1947, and we don’t know what happened after that.

PROFESSOR DEREK ABBOTT, ADELAIDE UNIVERSITY: And we find him dead on a beach in 1948 in Adelaide. So what has he been doing in that intervening year? Who knows. And why Adelaide, why did he pick Adelaide?

DR CAROLYN BILSBOROW, UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH AUSTRALIA: I think Charles Webb was very broken mentally. Something had happened in his life, and he wanted just to anaesthetise himself.

PROFESSOR DEREK ABBOTT, ADELAIDE UNIVERSITY: It does seem to me that some form of suicide does seem to be likely, which is what the police always suspected all along, right from the beginning

GERRY FELTUS, FORMER DETECTIVE: I think there’s no doubt that he committed suicide. If he planned it all, he certainly planned it in a way that it would leave a great, confusing issue behind, which would bamboozle people for years.

Imagine, this guy has been sitting there for 70 odd years, no-one knew who he was. You’re related to one of the great mysteries of Australia and indeed the world.

ANTERO BONIFACIO: I was a bit excited to find out all I could about the Somerton Man, now that I knew who it was and my small piece in the puzzle. I’m sure that they’ll find a few more answers to those missing questions. But maybe eventually down the track, probably be a few unanswered questions that we just have to live with.

GERRY FELTUS, FORMER DETECTIVE: The person that could supply all these answers that we all would like to know is dead. He’s taking it to the grave.

RACHEL EGAN: In the end, there was no fairytale ending, but it’s been really heart-warming to learn that the family that may not have missed him when he went missing and when he died, are now reclaiming him.

(Derek at beach with family)

It’s really the start of the mystery, not the end.

CRISTY WEBB, STUART’S SISTER: He died alone. He’d been buried for a long time in a cemetery without a name. Whether he’s buried again at Somerton or whether the family has other ideas, it’s just really nice that he’s got a name.

RACHEL EGAN: So, in the playroom, we have two portraits. One is my grandmother, Jo Thomson and the other one is what Charles Webb may have looked like. I do find them quite disturbing. And now that I know that I’m not related, I would very much like to move those paintings on and rehome them. I would quite like to donate them to a charity. I would like to get rid of those paintings.

END CAPTION: South Australia police says further DNA work is required to positively identify the Somerton Man and that the matter “will ultimately be determined by the Coroner”.