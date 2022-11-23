Natural and Built Environment Bill and the Spatial Planning Bill referred to Select Committee

The Natural and Built Environment Bill and the Spatial Planning Bill had their first readings in Parliament yesterday, and details for the select committee process to consider the two bills have subsequently been released.

The bills have been referred to the Environment Committee. Submissions to the select committee must be lodged by Monday 30 January 2023, with the select committee’s report back to Parliament on both bills due on 22 May 2023.

The select committee process is the opportunity for infrastructure providers, developers, local government, other stakeholders and the public generally to have their say on the bills before they are finalised. Given the significance of this legislation, it is well worth considering making a submission on both bills.