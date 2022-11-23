Netflix Wraps Up Production For Season Five of ‘Virgin River’; Cast Members Added

Linnea Butler November 23rd, 2022 – 5:25 PM

Netflix has finished production work for the upcoming fifth season of Virgin River, which has been in the works since July. The series is based on Robyn Carr’s novels under the same name. The first season of Virgin River aired on Netflix in December of 2019, earning an 84% rotten tomatoes rating.

The original cast includes Martin Henderson (Grey’s Anatomy), Alexandra Breckenridge (She’s The Man), Tim Matheson (Buried Alive), Colin Lawrence (Mr. Write), Annette O’Toole (Superman III), and Benjamin Hollingsworth (Code Black).

The small-town drama follows Melinda “Mel” Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) on her relocation to the remote Northern California town called Virgin River. Mel finds herself in Virgin River after answering an advertisement to work as a midwife and nurse practitioner. To Mel, this seems like the perfect opportunity to start from scratch. However, Mel is shocked by what she encounters and will soon learn that life inVirgin River is not as simple as she imagined it to be.

Season four ended with Denny (played by Kai Bradbury, Dead End) revealing his Huntington’s disease diagnosis to Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale, The Bad Seed). Charamine Roberts, played by Lauren Hammersley (Bloody Mary) reveals that Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) is not actually the father of her twins. It is revealed that Sheridan is actually the father of Melinda Monroe’s baby, as he finally proposes to her.

According to The News International, three new cast members will be featured in season five of the small-town drama. Joining the original cast are Susan Hogan (The Butterfly Effect 2), Elise Gatien (Love & Where to Find it), and Paolo Maiolo (The Good Doctor).

Season five of Virgin River is scheduled to stream on Netflix sometime in 2023, although the exact release date has not yet been determined, via Whats On Netflix. Fans can watch all four seasons on Netflix. An official trailer is yet to be released.