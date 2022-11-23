Netflix’s “Wednesday” Cast Found Out Which “Addams Family” Character They Are, And Now You Can Too

To celebrate the newest spooky Netflix series, Wednesday, we had the cast — Joy Sunday, Emma Myers, Percy Hynes White, Jenna Ortega, and Hunter Doohan — take a quiz to find out which The Addams Family character they are most like.
Is Jenna actually like Wednesday Addams, or is she more of a Morticia Addams? And which spooky movie do they all want to watch on their next movie night? Watch the video below to find out:
Now it’s your turn! Take our “Which The Addams Family Character Are You?” quiz below, and compare your results with Joy, Emma, Percy, Jenna, and Hunter’s!
