Netflix’s Wednesday: The Biggest Differences Between The Show And The Movies – Looper

Wednesday Addams may have a sadistic streak, but she also has a creative side. In “The Addams Family” movies, Wednesday’s hobbies mainly include acts of torture on her brother Pugsley (Jimmy Workman), and in “Addams Family Values,” baby Pubert. She can get pretty imaginative with it, too: electrocution, a crossbow, and a guillotine are just a few of the methods she uses to inflict suffering on others. It takes an inventive mind to shake things up in a torture chamber, after all.

In “Wednesday” on Netflix, without access to her go-to tools from home, she uses a typewriter as a creative outlet instead. She tells her roommate Enid (Emma Myers) that she devotes an hour every day to writing her novel. We see her hard at work on it throughout the series, with hints that the characters and plot are inspired by her own real-life murder investigation.

At Wednesday’s court-ordered therapy session, Dr. Valerie Kinbott (Riki Lindome) asks Wednesday about her aspirations to be an author. We learn that Wednesday has actually written three novels, all starring a teenage girl detective named Viper de la Muerte. Wednesday describes Viper as “smart, perceptive, and chronically misunderstood.” Sounds like someone we know. Unfortunately, she can’t seem to get her work published. When an editor insults her work, calling it “gratuitously morbid,” Wednesday sends her a box of mouse traps in response. As the saying goes, nobody likes a critic … or, in this case, Wednesday doesn’t like a critic. Maybe other people feel differently? Who can say?