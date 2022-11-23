New Call of Duty and Halo Inspired Infection Mode Gets Added to Hypercharge: Unboxed

In a year dominated by Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, developer Digital Cybercherries surprised everyone with their aesthetically unique multiplayer game about a bunch of toys shooting other toys. They took off pretty fast. For a less-known indie game, it made enough strides to be recognized amongst a particular crowd of gamers.

Two years after its launch, the game is still going strong. And its developers, a team that consists of just five people, keep on working on it. They have been adding maps and characters over the course of time. But today they revealed a new game mode called Plague mode, which seems inspired by similar game modes from games like Call of Duty and Halo.

A Wave-Based Survival Shooter unlike Call of Duty or Halo

The game itself is a wave-based survival third and first-person shooter with online and local co-op for up to four players. Its difficulty is scaled based on the number of players playing. Players willing to play this game alone have the option to play with offline bots. In addition to those modes, this game also has an offline split-screen co-op mode.

If players are willing to play some classic player-versus-player multiplayer matches, this game offers that too. That is where this new plague mode comes in. In plague mode, a player is selected as infected and their aim is to infect other players, who would then help the infected player infect more players. Others just have to use the environment and their brains to escape the infected.

Developers were inspired by classic toy movies

The Developers claim that they were inspired by classic toy-based movies, maybe Toy soldiers and Toy Story. The goal of players is very simple, they just have to team up and protect the hyper core. They can gather up to four friends to defend it against waves and waves of enemies of increasing difficulty in various maps based in oversized bedrooms, garages, bathrooms, hallways, and toy stores.

This Unreal Engine 4-based game was released in 2020 for Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows. The Developers have plans to bring the game to PlayStation and Xbox consoles. In these times when players prefer big-budget AAA games developed by big-name studios, a game like this to be making such a name for itself is a big deal.

So what are your thoughts on this game? Would you like to give this popular indie game a chance? Let us know in the comments.

