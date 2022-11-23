New Multiplayer Call of Duty Warzone Mobile Modes Revealed In Latest Video

Call of Duty Mobile is, like the console version, going to be joined on mobile by its Battle Royale sibling, Call of Duty Mobile: Warzone later in 2023. As reported by VGC, at a recent preview event for the upcoming mobile title, Activision revealed the first real-time gameplay videos for the historic franchise’s second foray onto mobile. The Mobile Warzone shows off the game running at maximum graphical resolution, which looks pretty good for a game designed to run on smartphones.





Revealed in the video is the addition of a new Mobile Warzone mode, Team Deathmatch. Separately, Activision said that the capture and control mode, Domination, will also come to Warzone Mobile upon release. Each mode is designed to provide players additional options to level up their weapons outside the main 128-person Battle Royale mode.

Revealed by Activision this past September, Warzone Mobile is being developed by four studios: Beenox, Digital Legends, Solid State, and Activision’s Shanghai studio. The smartphone title will share social features with Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, including unified friends list, chat channels, and cross-progression with a shared Battle Pass. Ranked seasons between all three titles will eventually be synced up, allowing for gamers to seamlessly hop from one Call of Duty experience to another without a loss of progress.

Fan reaction to Warzone Mobile, despite it being a smartphone game, which have historically been looked down upon, has been mostly positive. The gameplay video detailing 60 FPS has gamers excited at the prospect of getting their hands on Warzone Mobile next year. In particular, the smoothness of the animations has, according to fans sharing opinions online, captured the frenetic, high-paced gameplay that has become a series staple.

Part of the goodwill could come from the roll that the long-running franchise is on with its last two releases, with both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 setting new records in terms of sales and player count. Warzone 2.0, within its first five days of release, surpassed 25 million players. Modern Warfare 2, a premium title unlike the free-to-play Warzone, earned the title of best-selling launch weekend in Call of Duty history.

Future updates for all the various Call of Duty titles will continue to add more modes, maps, and weapons to each game. A limited, beta release for Warzone Mobile is rumored to be coming later this year, though there has been no official word from Activision. Warzone Mobile is currently scheduled for worldwide release on most major smartphones in 2023.

