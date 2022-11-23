New on Netflix: The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming (and Leaving) in December 2022

Bonjour! Paris’s greatest menace, Emily (Lily Collins) is back for season three to terrorize more Parisians with her social media skills, her poor grasp of French, and her sense of fashion. We’ll finally have an answer whether she’ll stay at Savoy with her American boss Madeline (Kate Walsh), or follow the French Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) to her new brand.

December 1

Dead End (NETFLIX SERIES)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean: Season 1 (NETFLIX ANIME)

The Masked Scammer (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

Qala (NETFLIX FILM)

Troll (NETFLIX FILM)

21 Jump Street

Basketball Wives: Season 1

Basketball Wives: Season 2

Coach Carter

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 1

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

The Happytime Murders

LEGO Friends: Holiday Special

Love Island USA: Season 3

Meekah: Season 1

My Girl

Peppermint

Troy

December 2

Big Brother: Season 10

Big Brother: Season 14

Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 1

Hot Skull (NETFLIX SERIES)

Lady Chatterley’s Lover (NETFLIX FILM)

My Unorthodox Life: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (NETFLIX FILM)

“Sr.” (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

Supermodel Me: Revolution: Season 1

Warriors of Future (NETFLIX FILM)

December 3

The Best of Me

Bullet Train

December 4

The Amazing Race: Season 17

The Amazing Race: Season 31

December 5

Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race (NETFLIX FAMILY)

December 6

The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus (NETFLIX FAMILY)

Delivery by Christmas (NETFLIX FILM)

Sebastian Maniscalo: Is It Me? (NETFLIX COMEDY)

December 7

Burning Patience (NETFLIX FILM)

Emily the Criminal

I Hate Christmas (NETFLIX SERIES)

The Marriage App (NETFLIX FILM)

The Most Beautiful Flower (NETFLIX SERIES)

Smiley (NETFLIX SERIES)

Too Hot to Handle: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES)

December 8

The Elephant Whisperers (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

Lookism (NETFLIX ANIME)

December 9

CAT (NETFLIX SERIES)

Dragon Age: Absolution (NETFLIX ANIME)

Dream Home Makeover: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES)

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (NETFLIX FILM)

How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower (NETFLIX SERIES)

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)

December 10

Alchemy of Souls: Season 1 Part 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)

Prisoners

December 13

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure (NETFLIX ANIME)

Last Chance U: Basketball: Season 2 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

Single’s Inferno: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)

Tom Papa: What A Day! (NETFLIX COMEDY)

December 14

Don’t Pick Up The Phone (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

Glitter (NETFLIX SERIES)

I Believe in Santa (NETFLIX FILM)

Kangaroo Valley (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

Too Hot to Handle: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES)

December 15

The Big 4 (NETFLIX FILM)

The Hills: Season 1

The Hills: Season 2

Sonic Prime (NETFLIX FAMILY)

Violet Evergarden: Recollections (NETFLIX ANIME)

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery (NETFLIX COMEDY)

December 16

A Storm for Christmas (NETFLIX SERIES)

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (NETFLIX FILM)