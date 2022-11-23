New on Netflix: The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming (and Leaving) in December 2022

Bonjour! Paris’s greatest menace, Emily (Lily Collins) is back for season three to terrorize more Parisians with her social media skills, her poor grasp of French, and her sense of fashion. We’ll finally have an answer whether she’ll stay at Savoy with her American boss Madeline (Kate Walsh), or follow the French Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) to her new brand.
December 1
Dead End (NETFLIX SERIES)
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean: Season 1 (NETFLIX ANIME)
The Masked Scammer (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
Qala (NETFLIX FILM)
Troll (NETFLIX FILM)
21 Jump Street
Basketball Wives: Season 1
Basketball Wives: Season 2
Coach Carter
Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 1
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
The Happytime Murders
LEGO Friends: Holiday Special
Love Island USA: Season 3
Meekah: Season 1
My Girl
Peppermint
Troy
December 2
Big Brother: Season 10
Big Brother: Season 14
Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 1
Hot Skull (NETFLIX SERIES)
Lady Chatterley’s Lover (NETFLIX FILM)
My Unorthodox Life: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)
Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (NETFLIX FILM)
“Sr.” (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
Supermodel Me: Revolution: Season 1
Warriors of Future (NETFLIX FILM)
December 3
The Best of Me
Bullet Train
December 4
The Amazing Race: Season 17
The Amazing Race: Season 31
December 5
Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race (NETFLIX FAMILY)
December 6
The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus (NETFLIX FAMILY)
Delivery by Christmas (NETFLIX FILM)
Sebastian Maniscalo: Is It Me? (NETFLIX COMEDY)
December 7
Burning Patience (NETFLIX FILM)
Emily the Criminal
I Hate Christmas (NETFLIX SERIES)
The Marriage App (NETFLIX FILM)
The Most Beautiful Flower (NETFLIX SERIES)
Smiley (NETFLIX SERIES)
Too Hot to Handle: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES)
December 8
The Elephant Whisperers (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
Lookism (NETFLIX ANIME)
December 9
CAT (NETFLIX SERIES)
Dragon Age: Absolution (NETFLIX ANIME)
Dream Home Makeover: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES)
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (NETFLIX FILM)
How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower (NETFLIX SERIES)
Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)
December 10
Alchemy of Souls: Season 1 Part 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)
Prisoners
December 13
Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure (NETFLIX ANIME)
Last Chance U: Basketball: Season 2 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
Single’s Inferno: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES)
Tom Papa: What A Day! (NETFLIX COMEDY)
December 14
Don’t Pick Up The Phone (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
Glitter (NETFLIX SERIES)
I Believe in Santa (NETFLIX FILM)
Kangaroo Valley (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)
Too Hot to Handle: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES)
December 15
The Big 4 (NETFLIX FILM)
The Hills: Season 1
The Hills: Season 2
Sonic Prime (NETFLIX FAMILY)
Violet Evergarden: Recollections (NETFLIX ANIME)
Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery (NETFLIX COMEDY)
December 16
A Storm for Christmas (NETFLIX SERIES)
BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (NETFLIX FILM)
