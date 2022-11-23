NEW Xbox Series S Black Friday deal is even cheaper than Argos

Black Friday deals are going live at an alarming speed, including a new Xbox Series S deal at Currys. The UK retailer is selling Microsoft’s next-gen console for just £189, which is even cheaper than the £199 price tag currently available to Argos customers. Without doubt one of the best Black Friday deals of 2022 , the Xbox Series S deal represents a discount of £60 on the original asking price.

The Currys deal makes an already affordable next-gen system even more of a bargain.

The stylish Xbox Series S console is 60% smaller than the Xbox Series X, and almost as powerful.

The built-in solid-state drive delivers super speedy loading times, as well as 4K visuals with the potential for 120 frames-per-second gameplay.

It comes with the new and improved Xbox Wireless Controller, which a textured grip and hybrid D-pad.

One of the best things about the Xbox Series X/S consoles is the ability to play games from the Xbox One, Xbox 360 and original Xbox.

Many of the backwards compatible games come with improved loading times, visuals and frame-rates. You don’t even need to do anything to optimise your old favourites.

And remember, if you’re looking for some games to try with your brand new console, you can sign up to Game Pass Ultimate for just £1 for the first month.