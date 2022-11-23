Next Week on Xbox: New Games for November 28 to December 2 – Xbox Wire

Megalan 11 – November 30 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S

Unlucky rescuers have only eleven days to get off a planet that has been abandoned by everyone. Their scientific expedition ship catches a SOS signal, but because of an unsuccessful landing, the rescue operation turns out to be a complete failure. Now you must find shelter and adapt to the harsh conditions of the red planet, and even though there are five people in the crew, you must rely only on yourself.