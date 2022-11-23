Next Week on Xbox: New Games for November 28 to December 2 – Xbox Wire

Welcome to Next Week on Xbox! In this weekly feature we cover all the games coming soon to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Game Pass! Get more details on these upcoming games below and click their profiles for further info (release dates subject to change). Let’s jump in!
Speedgunner Ultra – November 29
Speedgunner Ultra mixes two different genres — platforming and shoot-em-up — by allowing you to switch between them as an armed cyborg with the ability to fire rockets, or reactive jet with the ability to dash and accelerate. Use your forms and abilities wisely to overcome the challenges and crush your enemies!
Soccer Story – November 29 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery
Available on day one with Game Pass: A physics-driven adventure RPG, where every problem can be solved with your trusty magic ball. Along the way, you’ll need to best bad guys in 1v1s, compete in a range of sports (with your soccer ball, of course), and solve puzzles with your brain and your balls!
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (PC) – November 30
Available on day one with PC Game Pass: Take back the city of Tertium from hordes of bloodthirsty foes in this intense and brutal action shooter. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is the new co-op focused experience from the award-winning team behind the Vermintide series. As Tertium falls, rejects will rise!
Megalan 11 – November 30 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S
Unlucky rescuers have only eleven days to get off a planet that has been abandoned by everyone. Their scientific expedition ship catches a SOS signal, but because of an unsuccessful landing, the rescue operation turns out to be a complete failure. Now you must find shelter and adapt to the harsh conditions of the red planet, and even though there are five people in the crew, you must rely only on yourself.
Warp Drive – December 1 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery
A fast-paced racing game with a brand-new way to drive: teleport! Go behind the wheel of a powerful Quad Rotor to test your creative driving abilities by racing on the ceiling, jumping huge canyons, and driving up waterfalls in an epic inverted racing battle! Drive smart, battle rivals, boost fast, and warp your way to victory!
Sword of the Vagrant – December 1
As Vivian, you will experience an exciting and challenging adventure focused on 2D action RPG combat gameplay that utilizes combo chains, charge attacks, and special skills, all while improving your character’s build through new equipment and abilities.
The Callisto Protocol – December 2 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S
The Callisto Protocol is a next-gen take on survival horror from the mind of Glen Schofield (Dead Space, Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare). Blending atmosphere, tension, and brutality with terrifying moments of helplessness and humanity, The Callisto Protocol immerses players in a pulse-pounding story where unspeakable horrors lurk around every corner. Pre-order now to get the Retro Prisoner Character and Weapons Skin.
Marvel’s Midnight Suns – December 2 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S
When the demonic Lilith and her fearsome horde unite with the evil armies of Hydra, it’s time to unleash Marvel’s dark side. As The Hunter, your mission is to lead an unlikely team of seasoned heroes and dangerous supernatural warriors to victory. Can legends such as Doctor Strange, Iron Man, and Blade put aside their differences in the face of a growing apocalyptic threat? If you’re going to save the world, you’ll have to forge alliances and lead the team into battle as the legendary Midnight Suns.
Need for Speed Unbound – December 2
The world is your canvas in Need for Speed Unbound. Prove you have what it takes to win The Grand, Lakeshore’s ultimate street racing challenge. Across four intense weeks of racing, earn enough cash to enter weekly qualifiers, beat the competition, and make your mark on the street racing scene while outdriving and outsmarting the cops. This latest edition in the Need for Speed franchise from Criterion Games delivers hours of electric, adrenaline-pumping action. Start playing three days early by picking up Need for Speed Unbound – Palace Edition.
Source link