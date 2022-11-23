Categories
No Big Deal, Just Jason Momoa And His Pet Pig Watching Netflix’s Slumberland Together


Jason Momoa’s latest role in Slumberland is his most family-friendly yet. In the November-trending Netflix title, the Game of Thrones and Aquaman actor plays the satyr-like companion to a young girl who discovers a dreamworld. And when I say family-friendly, I also include Momoa’s latest addition to his family, his pet pig. 

In Slumberland, Marlow Barkley’s Nemo sees her stuffed fluffy pig friend named “Pig” come to life at night and tag along on her adventures with Momoa’s Flip. So of course the DC actor decided to watch the Pig scenes with his own squealing bestie. Check it: 





