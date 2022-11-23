Norway jails Russian for drone flight

OSLO: A Russian man was on Wednesday sentenced to 90 days in jail in Norway for flying a drone over Norwegian territory in violation of a ban adopted in response to the war in Ukraine.

Now Europe´s main supplier of natural gas, Norway has been on high alert since mysterious unmanned aircraft were spotted near strategic sites, including oil and gas platforms far offshore over the past few weeks.

The 34-year-old Russian citizen, who said he left Russia to escape President Vladimir Putin´s partial mobilisation order, was found guilty of flying a drone “on several occasions” in southern Norway between October 13 and 20, a district court in Bergen said in its verdict.