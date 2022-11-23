Optimised for environment

Batchfire Resources is committed to responsibly developing the Callide Basin’s resources while reducing its environmental impact and carbon footprint, so optimizing mobile machinery to lower fuel emissions and increase operational efficiencies is an ongoing priority.

Batchfire’s long term partnership with Hastings Deering has supported the business strategy of phasing out older machines and upgrading its pre-strip-mining fleet.

With nearly 100,000 hours on the clock, Batchfire resources recently retired the original 994 to bring in a brand-new Cat 994k which is customized for the ROM coal operations.

This new model has already achieved excellent results, generating 150 per cent more material movement without increasing Carbon Emissions thanks to the new model’s larger and stronger design which offers higher payload and horsepower.

Daniel Boal, Superintendent Mobile – Engineering and Maintenance at Batchfire Resources said the investment in new machinery would ensure a more sustainable and efficient ROM operation.

“This journey started in 1993, the old 994 has pretty much been in service the whole time,” he said. ”The way Caterpillar build things, they are made to last; they’re built for a long-term investment. It was an easy decision in the end to go for the new 994k loader.

“On a ROM, what you need is a reliable loader, it’s probably one of the most critical parts of the mine.

“We’ve got 500 horsepower more in the new 994, so we can do it quicker and more efficiently.”

“The new 994 was customized with a 40 cubic metre bucket, increasing capacity from the old loader’s 16-metre bucket.

“There’s a huge difference in payload. It used to take us 10 buckets to load a 789 truck on the ROM. The new 994k, we can do that in four.”

Batchfire Resources is seeing a reduction in emissions, alongside increased productivity, and a lower cost per tonne on the ROM.

The safety and comfort of their operators is a key priority for Batchfire. These employees will benefit from the new model’s higher cab position, lower sound level environment and seat air suspension features.

“It’s a beautiful piece of machinery, the cab’s wonderfully comfortable, spacious, the machine itself delivers great performance and power,” said Batchfire Resources Operator / Trainer and Assessor, Adam Burling.

Caterpillar has worked to improve the Wheel Loader models to provide a safer work environment for operators, including adjustments to machine access, visibility, operator comfort and a powered access system.

The Cat 994K has been designed and built with the highest standards of operator safety and comfort.

Visibility features with the 994K that help to provide a safe work environment for operators and all on the work site include the higher cab position that delivers improved visibility while loading and the Cat Detect feature that enhances operator awareness around the machine.

The operator cab provides a low sound level environment while seat air suspension and viscous cab mounts reduce vibrations from the machine to the operator, keeping operators comfortable throughout the day and reducing operator fatigue.

“It’s not just the reliability with Cat Machinery, what Caterpillar and Hastings Deering do, especially well, is the support that you get. If you do have an issue, Hastings are there,” Mr Boal said.