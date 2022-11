The Our Yorkshire Farm fanbase has been in a frenzy since it was reported that Amanda will not be appearing in the new Channel 5 series.

The new series will reportedly star her estranged husband Clive Owen, 58, and their eldest son Rueben, 18.

Clive and Amanda became firm British favourites with their reality show, which peaked in popularity during lockdown.

Our Yorkshire Farm focused on the now ex-couple running their Ravenseat Farm with their nine children.