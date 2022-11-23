Our Yorkshire Farm’s Amanda Owen set for her OWN project after spin-of

An update on the Channel 5 favourite informed fans on Tuesday that the Yorkshire Shepherdess would in fact not be starring in Beyond The Yorkshire Farm, which has replaced the original series. Instead, Clive Owen will feature in the upcoming programme along with the couple’s oldest son, Rueben. The news came as somewhat of a surprise to Our Yorkshire Farm fans because the Owens had previously not detailed any change of plans regarding the series.

The news comes after the couple announced their plans to separate earlier this year, leaving the future of their show, which they take part in along with their nine children, uncertain.

However, the producers suggested Amanda could be getting her own series.

Amanda and Clive, who were together for 21 years, found fame on the show, which depicts the tough nature of farmwork on the isolated Ravenseat Farm.

The series started in 2018 and was an instant hit with viewers, who enjoyed being updated on the farm and the large family.

The Owen children, including the youngsters of the clan, all participate and do their bit on the Yorkshire Dales land.

In June, the couple announced they were splitting up but didn’t give away too many details on the future of Our Yorkshire Farm.

