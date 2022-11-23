Parking ticket issues soar to ‘inconceivable’ levels





The amount of parking tickets being given out by private companies has skyrocketed to 30,000 per day, with a record 2.7 million being issued between April and June this year, reports show. The 50 percent increase is up from a total of 1.8 million during the same time period in 2021.

This is also significantly up from the 1.5 million in the same months in 2018 and 2.1 million in 2019. If the number continues rising at this rate, a total of 10.8 million parking tickets would be issued annually. The news comes from analysis of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) data by the PA news agency. Motoring research charity the RAC Foundation has suggested it is “inconceivable” that so many drivers are deliberately parking illegally.

In July, the Government withdrew a code of practice put in place to challenge some of the sector’s worst behaviours after legal action was brought by parking companies. The DVLA figures reveal the number of records obtained from the agency by companies seeking payment for supposed parking violations in private car parks at shopping centres, leisure facilities and motorway service areas. Tickets can cost drivers up to £100. READ MORE: Wheelchair that can be controlled with brain signals created in Texas

“This is big business which is seeing more entrants all the time. “The attraction can only be one thing – the chance to make significant profits before the government brings in changes – which now appear delayed – to level the playing field. “It remains inconceivable that, annually, millions of motorists are setting out to run up these tickets of up to £100 each, especially when household budgets are so tight. “This latest data is a sign of a system that is broken.”

