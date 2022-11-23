Paul promotion hit back at Fury threat as fight at risk of collapse





Jake Paul’s promotional outfit Most Valuable Promotions have responded to claims made by Tommy Fury that his side has received no response regarding the proposed influencer mega fight. MVP affirm that they have been in ‘daily contact’ with Frank Warren, Robert Davis, and George Warren – who all represent Fury.

The latest twist comes after Paul set Fury’s team a seven-day deadline to secure their long-awaited grudge match after two previous attempts to make the fight failed to come to fruition. The Problem Child accepted Fury’s demands of a February date in the United Kingdom but isn’t willing to waste time negotiating considering the history between the pair. Taking to social media, he wrote: “Dear Frank Warren, I agree to fight Tommy in Manchester or London in Feb. I’ll come to his country, no more running. His baby is due then & you’ve said it’s no issue. Since John is adamant we’ve agreed, I am giving u (sic) 7 days to present a signed contract by Tommy or I’m moving on.” Now, Fury has made claims that Paul’s side have not been in contact with his team. “NO RESPONSE to my team from @jakepaul in regards to sorting contracts for this fight. My last tweet until I have some communication from your side,” Fury tweeted.

In response, MVP fired back: “Mr. Fury: Frank & George Warren are not your team anymore? Robert Davis is not your counsel? For clarity – MVP has been in daily contact with Queensberry to try and move the fight forward.” Following the termination of their last bout agreement in August when Fury was denied entry to the United States – where the fight was set to take place – it appeared all hope had been lost to see Fury and Paul square off in the ring. There had been a interviews teasing the idea but Paul seemed pretty adamant he wouldn’t let TNT ‘waste his time’ again.

That was until two weeks ago, when Paul and Fury got into a ringside altercation after the ex-Love Island stars exhibition bout with Rolly Lambert on the Floyd Mayweather vs Deji Olatunji bill at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

