Paul vs Fury given lifeline as offer made after fight falls into doubt

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have received a new offer to stage their long-awaited grudge match after TNT made claims that there had been ‘no response’ from The Problem Child’s team. Global Titans – the same outfit that promoted Floyd Mayweather’s recent exhibition bout with Deji Olatunji have offered their help.

In a tweet, they wrote: “OFFICIAL STATEMENT: Global Titans have made an offer to @jakepaulto fight @tommytntfury on a Global Titans event in early 2023. We are still awaiting a response and would welcome the prospect of a GT vs. @MostVpromotions fight card from top to bottom.”

Paul and Fury are supposed to be in talks to make their fight happen in the United Kingdom, next February. However, Fury recently tweeted: “NO RESPONSE to my team from @jakepaul in regards to sorting contracts for this fight. My last tweet until I have some communication from your side.”

In response, Paul’s promotional company, Most Valuable Promotions, fired back: “Mr. Fury: Frank & George Warren are not your team anymore? Robert Davis is not your counsel? For clarity – MVP has been in daily contact with Queensberry to try and move the fight forward.”