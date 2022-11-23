Pensioners protest ‘cruel’ frozen state pension policy

Millions of pensioners were delighted with the news the state pension will increase by 10.1 percent next year. The return of the triple lock should protect incomes in real terms as inflation continues to run high.

However, not everyone is set to benefit from the latest update, as state pension increases are only available in the following places:

The UK

European Economic Area (EEA)

Switzerland

Gibraltar

Countries with a social security agreement with the UK (but not Canada or New Zealand).

Britons who do not live in these countries will not secure a state pension increase, and see their sum frozen at the point at which they left the country.

In a renewed call for support for their cause, a delegation of the so-called “frozen state pensioners” protested outside the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) headquarters in central London.

The group held a large banner, emblazoned with the words “UK Gov Steals My Pension”.

