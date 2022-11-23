Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.50

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:PETS opened at GBX 287.30 ($3.40) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 254.80 ($3.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 493.60 ($5.84). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 289.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 306.87. The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 1,266.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 470 ($5.56) to GBX 370 ($4.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 385 ($4.55) to GBX 310 ($3.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 402 ($4.75).

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

