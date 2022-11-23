Pets Fur People Pet of the Week – Bascom

Bascom was found on a country road – malnourished and lost. She is now healthy and available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Bascom looks like a hound mix, weighing in at 50 pounds and is one year old. She is fully vetted and would thrive as a member of a family with children. She is gentle and sweet. Bascom will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Bascom call 903 597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm – closed for lunch 1-2 pm. Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner – spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.

Gayle Helms