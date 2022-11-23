Phoebe Bridgers reveals her key to a happy relationship with Paul Mescal

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter

Phoebe Bridgers has opened up about what makes a successful relationship amid her romance with Paul Mescal.

The indie power couple are usually very private about their love lives, but Bridgers shared a few insights into how they make it work.

The Californian singer told British Vogue in a Q&A published on Tuesday (22 November) that the key to a happy relationship is “when your favourite thing to do is to hang out with each other”.

Bridgers, 28, and Mescal, 26, have been dating since 2020 after connecting over social media.

Their modern love story began after the “Motion Sickness” musician tweeted about watching Mescal in the hit BBC mini-series, Normal People.

They later hosted an Instagram Live interview, in which Mescal flirted and said it was “well-documented that I love your music”. Bridgers replied: “Well, that makes me blush.”

Shortly afterwards, Bridgers described the Aftersun star as a “cute boy” in an interview with NME, adding that she “got a little pitter-patter in my heart” when she saw that he had followed her on Instagram”.

In December 2020, the pair fuelled speculation that they were dating when Mescal appeared in the black-and-white music video for Bridgers’ song “Saviour Complex”. The video was directed by Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

However, it wasn’t until November the following year that they made their relationship public knowledge, after making their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2021 LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles.

Elsewhere in the new interview, Bridgers said that she had the “best Christmas ever” last year, when she spent time with Mescal and his family in his hometown of Maynooth in County Kildare, Ireland.

She described the festive season there as a “full rom-com”.

The Punisher singer also revealed that a typical date night for her and Mescal means “laying in the park for hours, then going home and watching TV”.

Recently, Mescal opened up about how he felt when he and Bridgers decided to go public with their relationship. Speaking to GQ magazine, he said he has “struck a happy medium” with having a “public relationship be private, on my terms”.

“That’s satisfying because it just means you’re not travelling around under the cover of night, trying to hide your movements from the world,” he said.

“Nor will I ever truly go in depth with anybody about what that relationship means to me or what the inner life of that relationship is.”