Police: Man engaged in sexual relationship with relative

Nov. 23—DUPONT — A man with a history of fleeing law enforcement was arraigned Wednesday on allegations he eluded capture by Dupont police and had sexual relations with a relative.

Robert Daniel Slezak, 33, address listed as homeless, managed to escape capture when a Dupont police officer spotted him with a woman in the area of Simpson and Curtain streets on Nov. 10, according to court records.

The officer was aware Slezak was wanted by the Luzerne County Sheriff’s Department for violating a probation sentence involving a conviction of fleeing or eluding police in Wyoming in 2018.

The woman with Slezak, identified as a relative, interfered with the officer from arresting Slezak, who managed to elude capture, court records say. The Times Leader is not publishing the woman’s name due to the sexual nature of the case, but she is mentioned here because she faces related charges.

During a foot chase, Slezak dropped a cellular phone and a knife.

Court records say the woman admitted having a premeditated plan with Slezak for him to escape if they encountered police, as her role was to distract officers.

She identified herself as a relation of Slezak and had been involved in sexual relations with him, court records say.

Police in court records say video recordings from cellular phones depict Slezak engaged in sex acts with the woman.

Slezak was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Central Court on charges of incest, possessing instruments of crime, flight to avoid apprehension, loitering and prowling at night and failing to appear for court hearing. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $25,000 bail.

The woman was charged earlier this month with hindering apprehension and obstructing a police officer. She was released on $2,000 unsecured bail.