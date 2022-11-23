Premium Bonds – £68million worth of prizes remain unclaimed

In October NS&I boosted its prize fund rate by 2.2 percent, meaning nearly double the amount of savers are in with a chance of winning a cash prize. November’s draw saw a total of 4,976,066 prizes worth £218,946,775 paid out.

Prizes are split into three value bands – higher, medium, and lower – and each band receives a percentage share of the monthly prize fund.

Prizes in the higher band range from £1million (only two of these can be won) to £5,000, while the medium and lower bands award people the chance to win between £1,000 and £500, and £100 and £25, respectively.

But while the jackpot winners have all been accounted for over the years, a huge £68million in prizes dating back as far as 1957 are still unclaimed – including three in England for £100,000.

Not having the correct contact information is one of the main reasons people never receive their money, explains NS&I’s retail director Jill Waters.

