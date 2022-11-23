Princess Charlene melts hearts with snap of her twin children





Princess Charlene shared via her Instagram account an adorable picture of her twins Gabriella and Jacques. The snap showed her seven-year-old children posing for a picture while donning formal outfits to mark the principality of Monaco’s National Day.

In the portrait, Gabriella smiled while posing with a hand on her hip and wearing a red coat paired with a black hat. Her twin brother Jacques, on the other hand, donned a military uniform and showed a shy smile while performing the military salute. The adorable picture, shared on Saturday by the mother-of-two with the caption “Happy National Day”, melted the hearts of many fans and social media followers of Charlene. One, named irina.awad, wrote: “Ohhh my heart is melting”.

Another, elena.ciocan, commented the picture saying: “Happy National Day! Lovely kids, you can just see how happy they are!” Instagram user maca_m_ wrote: “Your children are extremely beautiful, sweet, charming… They are very disciplined and well-behaved. I congratulate you and the Prince – this is a significant result. Be proud, love each other, be happy because God has blessed you with such children.” And alessandra_pieri_ added: “They are becoming cuter and cuter each day”. Other social media followers of Princess Charlene said little Gabriella showed features similar to her late grandmother, Princess Grace. READ MORE: Meghan gushes over ‘iconic’ Sex and The City in latest Spotify podcast

Writing in Italian, Instagram user romimalfa said: “Princess Grace of Monaco is back!! Little Princess Gabriella is her lookalike!” The 2022 National Day marked a return to normality in the celebration of this key holiday for the principality since the beginning of the pandemic. While celebrations were disrupted in November 2020 due to the Covid pandemic, last year Princess Charlene was absent due to her health. Jacques and Gabriella publicly expressed their love for their mother on National Day 2021 as, upon making their traditional appearance on the balcony of the royal palace, they showed signs they made on which they wrote how much they were missing Charlene. DON’T MISS

The health woes of the royal started in May 2021, during her trip to South Africa. While this visit was meant to last for a few days to carry out conservation work with her foundation, the Princess was stuck in the country for several months after developing a severe ENT infection. After undergoing several medical visits and procedures, the royal was able to return to Monaco in November last year – but remained far from the public eye for a few more weeks, which she spent recovering in a treatment facility. Charlene appeared to be in high spirits while celebrating this year’s National Day and delighted the Monegasque crowds by blowing kisses and waving to them as she stepped out to attend her engagements. Her day began with attending the Te Deum Mass at Monaco Cathedral, followed by a walkabout and a balcony appearance. On the evening of National Day, Albert and Charlene attended a gala at the Grimaldi Forum.

