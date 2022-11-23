Princess Charlotte could get tiara debut before Beatrice and Eugenie

Nowadays most royal women tend to wear their first tiara on their wedding day, but this hasn’t always been the case for women born into the Royal Family. Traditionally the children of a monarch, as Princess Charlotte will be one day, have worn their first tiaras years before they tied the knot, including Princess Anne and Princess Margaret.
As the granddaughter of King Charles and daughter of Prince William, Princess Charlotte may one day be a working member of the Royal Family.
As such, she might be required to wear a tiara at a State Banquet or royal engagement years before she marries.
King George VI’s younger daughter Princess Margaret wore tiaras in her teenage years, donning the Cartier Halo Tiara for the inauguration celebrations of Queen Juliana of the Netherlands at the age of 18.
Margaret also wore the same demure scroll tiara to the coronation of her sister Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.
However, there are cases where royals born into the Royal Family haven’t worn diadems until their wedding day.
Princess Eugenie wore her first tiara in 2018, the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, for her marriage to Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel.
Princess Beatrice was also not spotted publicly wearing a diadem until she married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020 wearing Queen Mary’s Fringe Tiara.
But Beatrice and Eugenie were not working royals, so it may be that Charlotte only wears a tiara before her wedding day if she intends to be a working member of the Firm.
Which tiara could Princess Charlotte pick for her debut?
The obvious choice for Princess Charlotte’s first tiara is the Cartier Halo Tiara, the diadem her mother Kate, Princess of Wales wore to her royal wedding in 2011.
The Cartier Halo Tiara has been worn by several princesses in their younger years including Princess Margaret and Princess Anne, and it was gifted to the late Queen by her parents to mark her 18th birthday in 1944.
Another firm favourite of the Princess of Wales is the Lover’s Knot Tiara, a whimsical pearl diadem that Kate most recently wore to the State Banquet for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Alexandra Michell, Gemologist at Prestige Pawnbrokers, said of the diadem: “The tiara has 19 arches and has a single drop oriental pearl suspended from a lover’s knot in each one graduating slightly in size around the piece.
“These drops are flexible and shows a shimmering movement as the head is turned.”
But Charlotte could also opt to wear a poignant tiara which hasn’t been worn by a royal for years – the Spencer Tiara.
As the late Princess Diana’s eldest granddaughter, Charlotte could pick the elegant Spencer Tiara that Diana wore to her 1981 wedding and throughout her time as a working royal.
