Princess Margaret’s friend left howling after Queen telling off

The royal biographer continued: “So gradually, through the year, we were seeing things thawing.

“We weren’t seeing a complete, you know, any sort of a reunion but very much the general path of Harry’s relationship with the rest of the family seemed to be converging towards some sort of reconciliation.”

He declared: “He didn’t come to the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service, but then a few weeks later, [Harry] did come on his way through to the Invictus Games.

“He saw the Queen then, and then [Harry] and Meghan were here, with the children, during the Jubilee.”

This Morning airs weekdays at 10am on ITV and ITVX