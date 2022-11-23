PS5 stock UK: When will Sony PS5 be back in stock? Black Friday latest

The PS5 is one of the most in-demand products this Black Friday

The PS5 is set to be one of the most sought after products for Black Friday 2022. However, two years on from the PS5 launch the latest console from Sony is still not widely available – but the situation has improved in 2022. If you’re trying to get a PS5 this Black Friday then Express.co.uk is here to help. We’ve rounded up tips to help you secure a PS5 console for Black Friday and beyond…

Is the PS5 in stock?

The PlayStation 5 stock situation is far better in the UK in 2022 than at launch and the months that followed. When the PS5 first came out stock was like gold dust, with consoles selling out in minutes whenever it became available. This stock shortage was caused by huge demand and supply affected by the global chip shortage. In 2022 the situation has improved and the PS5 is more widely available to buy, but you do have to hunt around a bit.

Where has PS5 in stock?

Tips for getting PS5 console this Black Friday

If you hunt around you can find PS5 stock available to buy, but invariably it’s bundles that are regularly in stock – not individual consoles. For anyone that was hoping to just get a PS5 Disc or PS5 Digital console on its own this could be a bit disappointing – but you can always sell any accessories or physical games included with a bundle that you’re not interested in. For anyone looking to quickly turn around a sale of a PS5 accessory or game they can head to their nearest CeX – who will offer cash or in-store credit. Alternatively, if you’re willing to be a bit more patient you can simply list unwanted items on eBay. If you’re absolutely certain you only want a PS5 console (with nothing else bundled in) then one option is available at Amazon UK. While Amazon doesn’t have PS5 stock available to buy right now you can sign-up to get an invite to purchase a PlayStation 5. This won’t guarantee you the chance to purchase a PS5 in the next restock, but it means you could get selected by Amazon. It’s a good option if you want to show your interest in getting a PS5 and increase your chances of being able to reserve a PS5.

How to get PS5 stock alerts

If you want to make sure you find out about PS5 restocks as soon as they become available then you can sign-up to stock alerts. The best way to get up-to-date stock alerts is sign-up to Twitter and follow the @PS5StockAlertUK account. For years this has been the go-to Twitter account if you want to get stock alerts as soon as the PS5 becomes available to buy. You can receive push notifications for specific Twitter accounts as long as you download the social network’s official app, turn on notifications for that account and ensure that notifications are turned on for Twitter in the settings for your Android or iOS device.

The PS5 is set to be one of the most in-demand gadgets this Black Friday

What times do PS5 restocks go live?

The time that PS5 restocks go live vary betweens retailers, but new stock typically becomes available in the mornings. Thankfully, if you don’t rise and shine too early restocks these days aren’t like the were when the PS5 first launched. Back then a PS5 restock would sell out in a matter of minutes, with a huge rush to grab a console while it was still in stock. This led to the rise in scalpers with people selling PS5 consoles at hugely inflated prices on the second-hand market. These days PS5 stock stays around for much longer so you won’t need to turn to resellers to bag the in-demand console.

Two years after the PS5 launched the stock situation has improved in 2022

