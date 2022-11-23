Categories
Pune to host Tennis Premier League in December


Pune will host the fourth season of the Tennis Premier League to be held from December 7 to 11, the organisers said on Wednesday.

Backed by the All India Tennis Association (AITA) and Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA), the league will be conducted at Balewadi Stadium in the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex.

“I am sure the Balewadi Stadium will be filled to the brim with tennis fans to watch the Tennis Premier League from 7th December onwards,” Sunder Iyer, Joint Secretary of AITA, said during a press conference here.

“This is the first time that Pune will be hosting the TPL and I am sure this fourth season will be bigger and better than ever.”



