Putin ‘fearing for life’ after Kherson retreat, says Kyiv aide – live

Ukraine tells civilians from recently liberated areas to leave before winter
President Vladimir Putin has been left fearing for his life following his eviscerating defeat in Kherson which saw Ukrainian troops wrestle back control of the key city from Russian occupation, a Kyiv official claims.
Kherson, a Black Sea port city located in the Ukrainian region of the same name, was surrendered to Kyiv last week. It dealt a major blow to the Russian offensive and to support from Moscow, including state broadcasters, having been the first and only regional capital captured by Mr Putin’s forces.
“[Putin] is very afraid because there is no forgiveness in Russia for tsars who lose wars,” Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff, told The Times.
“He is fighting for his life now. If he loses the war, at least in the minds of the Russians, it means the end. The end of him as a political figure. And possibly in the physical sense.”
It follows the news that a newborn baby has been killed in a Russian missile strike on a maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia, regional governor Oleksandr Starukh said today.
‘Power and water cut off in Kyiv’
The entire Kyiv region is without electricity after Russian air strikes targeted critical infrastructure, according to Oleksii Kuleba, head of the regional military administration.
And Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on the Telegram messaging app that water supply had been cut off.
Jane Dalton23 November 2022 13:44
Russian parliament ‘passes first reading of anti-sanctions bill’
Russia‘s parliament has passed a first reading of a bill to extend Moscow’s package of anti-sanctions regulation, the TASS news agency reported.
The bill needs to pass three readings in the State Duma before going to Russia‘s upper house and to president Vladimir Putin for final approval.
Emily Atkinson23 November 2022 13:40
Feeling flush? Naked Vladimir Putin golden toilet sculpture up for auction to raise cash for Ukraine
A nude effigy of Russian president Vladimir Putin perched on top of an ornate golden toilet has been put up for auction by a group of Czech activists who plan to use the proceeds from the sale to buy and send a combat drone to Ukraine’s forces.
Parodying a monarch holding an orb and sceptre, the Russian leader grips a glided toilet brush and minature washing machine pouring with what appears to be fake blood.
“Naked Killers”, which also features Mr Putin’s close ally and Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, was initially created to critique the Russian leader’s opulent lifestyle, and has been adorned with several different props to reflect the changing circumstance of his rule since it was unveiled last year.
Emily Atkinson23 November 2022 13:15
Zelensky welcomes Europe designation of Russia as ‘state sponsor of terrorism’
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has welcomed a decision by the European Parliament on Wednesday to designate Russia as a “state sponsor of terrorism.”
“Russia must be isolated at all levels and held accountable in order to end its long-standing policy of terrorism in Ukraine and across the globe,” Mr Zelensky wrote on Twitter.
Emily Atkinson23 November 2022 12:50
Explosions ring out in Kyiv – reports
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that one of the capital’s “infrastructure objects” had been struck during a Russian missile strike on Wednesday.
Witnesses also reported hearing explosions on the outskirts of Kyiv, Reuters says.
Emily Atkinson23 November 2022 12:33
Europe backs resolution to call Russia ‘state sponsor of terrorism’
The European Parliament has overwhelmingly backed a resolution calling Russia a state sponsor of terrorism for its invasion of and actions in Ukraine.
In a 494-58 vote with 48 abstentions, the EU legislature sought to increase pressure on Moscow to bring anyone responsible for war crimes committed from the start of the invasion before an international court.
The 27-nation EU has condemned in the harshest terms the invasion and repeatedly said that several Russian actions over the past 10 months have amounted to war crimes.
Emily Atkinson23 November 2022 12:25
Ukraine-wide air raid alert issued
An air-raid alert was issued across all Ukraine on Wednesday and Interfax Ukraine news agency reported explosions in several regions of southern and southeastern Ukraine, citing local channels in the Telegram messaging app.
Russian forces have increasingly targeted Ukrainian critical infrastructure in recent weeks as they faced setbacks on the battlefield following their invasion.
Emily Atkinson23 November 2022 12:05
Macron ‘in denial’ about Russian intentions ahead of Ukraine invasion, says Boris Johnson
The former prime minister risked deeply offending European allies in his assessment of their attitudes to the impending war in an interview with CNN.
While acknowledging the EU is now providing staunch support to Kyiv, Mr Johnson claimed that there were deep rifts between their approaches as Vladimir Putin massed Russian troops near the Ukrainian border last winter.
Political editor Andrew Woodcock reports:
Emily Atkinson23 November 2022 11:45
Two-day-old baby ‘killed in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia maternity ward’
A two-day-old baby boy has been killed after a Russian missile struck a hospital in southern Ukraine, the region’s governor has said.
The artillery fire hit a maternity ward in the city of Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia, in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Oleksandr Starukh posted on Telegram.
“At night, Russian monsters launched huge rockets at the small maternity ward of the hospital in Vilniansk,” Mr Starukh said. “Grief fills our hearts,” he added. “A baby who has just appeared in the world has been killed.”
The newborn’s mother was, however, rescued from the rubble, reports say.
Emily Atkinson23 November 2022 11:20
Pope links plight of Ukrainians today to Stalin’s ‘genocide’
Pope Francis has likened the suffering of Ukrainians now to the 1930s “genocide artificially caused by Stalin,” when the Soviet leader was blamed for creating a man-made famine in the country believed to have killed more than 3 million people.
In comments at the end of his weekly Wednesday general audience, Francis renewed calls for prayers for the “terrible suffering for the dear and martyred Ukrainian people.”
He recalled that Saturday marks the 90th anniversary of the start of the famine, which Ukraine commemorates every fourth Saturday of November with a Day of Memory.
“Saturday begins the anniversary of the terrible genocide of the Holodomor, the extermination by starvation artificially caused by Stalin between 1932-1933,” Francis said.
“Let us pray for the victims of this genocide and let us pray for so many Ukrainians — children, women, elderly, babies — who today are suffering the martyrdom of aggression.”
Emily Atkinson23 November 2022 10:46
