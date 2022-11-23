Categories
Qld environment minister powerless to object to land clearing in priority zones


Queensland Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon cannot object to environmental issues triggered by land clearing once the State Development Department has declared the land a Priority Development Area.

This was confirmed by her department on Wednesday after frustrated conservationists complained about koala habitat being clear-felled in Priority Development Areas for housing in Greater Flagstone between Jimboomba and Browns Plains.

Ted Fensom from the Albert and Logan Conservation Group is among conservationists questioning why koala habitat near Flagstone has been clear-felled for homes, despite Queensland’s Koala Conservation Strategy being introduced in August 2020.

PDA-related developments are designated as “exempted” under schedule 24 of the Planning Regulation 2017 and are therefore “not subject to referral and assessment once a Priority Development Area has been formed”, the Environment Department said.

Greater Flagstone is one of 34 PDAs in Queensland. They are mostly in south-east Queensland but stretch to Townsville, Mackay, Toowoomba, Moranbah, Maroochydore and Caloundra.

Many PDAs include large areas of koala habitat and bushland, including Caloundra South, Caboolture West, Maroochydore, Ripley Valley, Yarrabilba, and Greater Flagstone.

PDAs guide economic development in residential and industrial estates with sizeable private sector investment.

Queensland’s environment minister of the day is consulted in the preparation of PDAs. However, once approved by Cabinet, they are managed by Economic Development Queensland, part of the Department of State Development, Infrastructure and Planning.

“In preparing the PDA development scheme, the relevant [planning] minister at the time considered relevant state interests and consulted government agencies, including the Department of Environment,” the Environment Department said.

“The scheme includes criteria related to natural and cultural values, including requirements that development delivers protection of significant environmental and ecological values and the protection of remnant endangered vegetation.”



