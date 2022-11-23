Queen felt comforted Harry was ‘moving to a reconciliation’





Prince Harry’s relationship with the Royal Family has been turbulent since he and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals. The royal couple moved to US where they spoke out against their time in the family but the Duke of Sussex’s most recent trips to the UK “comforted” the Queen, royal author Robert Hardman claimed. He told Palace Confidential: “Through the year, the direction of travel was towards some sort of rapprochement.

"He didn't come to the Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service but then a few weeks later he did come on his way through to the Invictus Games. "He saw the Queen then and he and Meghan were here with the children during the Jubilee. "Gradually through the year, we were seeing things thawing. "We weren't seeing a complete reunion but very much the general path of Harry's relationship with the rest of the family seemed to be converging with some sort of reconciliation. "I think she would have found that comforting. She would have liked that."

“I think she would have found that comforting. She would have liked that.” But the royal couples are set to remain in California for Christmas instead of returning to the UK, it has been claimed. Meghan and Price Harry were last in the UK for the Queen’s funeral in mid-September. Royal author Katie Nicholl has since claimed the royal couple snubbed an invite to spend Christmas with the Royal Family at Sandringham.

Royal author Andrew Morton has claimed the royal was left “devastated” but was able to consolation in previous meetings with the Queen. Speaking to Us Weekly, Mr Morton said: “I think Prince Harry was devastated by the death of the Queen. “He probably regretted the fact he didn’t spend some of the time in the UK. “He’ll be pleased that the Queen finally got to meet Lilibet, that would have been a consolation. “I think he would have grieved over the fact he wasn’t able to get to Balmoral before she passed but that goes for the rest of the children as well apart from Anne and Charles.”

