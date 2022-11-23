Queen felt Prince Harry’s tension with Royal Family was ‘thawing’

According to the 2020 royal biography, Finding Freedom, the Queen has always made it very clear to Harry that he is an important part of the Royal Family.

According to the publication, the Queen was “still one of the most important women in [Prince Harry’s] life” and during a meeting prior to the exit, she “made it clear to Harry that she would always support him in whatever he decided to do”.

Since 2020, Harry has been based in the US with Meghan and their two children, three-year-old Archie and one-year-old Lilibet.

