‘Real life Del Boy’ quits warehouse job for side hustle earning £200k

The dad told money-saving community LatestDeals.co.uk he came across his new business venture by accident.

He said:”‘I’ve always been a ‘Del Boy’, selling things and trying to make money. You name it, I’ve tried to sell it in the past!

“I first stumbled across wall stickers when I was trying to find something to sell on a Chinese wholesale website. I found it by complete chance, looking through random categories. So I bought a few from there.

“When they arrived, the quality was poor, the adhesive wasn’t sticky, and they generally looked cheap. I’m not sure what else I was expecting.

“So I looked into ways to produce the wall stickers myself. After much research, I found out how to create them, and it all started there. I loved the idea of creating a brand and product range, allowing people to decorate their homes on a budget, and I’d hit the jackpot.”

