Relationship Tips: 7 ways to be more accepting of your partner

Success in any relationship depends on acceptance. This entails having the capacity to accept all aspects of your relationship and yourself, whether they are constructive or destructive. You must embrace who you are and stop criticising yourself if you want to alter the way you relate to other people. Then and only then will you be able to master your feelings and behaviour. Every person brings unique values, convictions, and life objectives, as well as strengths and weaknesses, to a relationship. But there are several traits you can develop to learn how to become more accepting in a relationship. (Also read: How to express what you need from a partner; expert offers tips )

Relationship counsellor and marriage therapist, Clinton Power, shared seven tips to be more accepting of your partner, in his recent Instagram post.

1) Adjust your expectations

When your partner does something to annoy or frustrate you, ask yourself if this is something they really need to change or if you can adjust your expectations.

2) Try a bit of positive-thinking

Instead of focusing on the negative about your partner, switch up the narrative and focus on what’s great about them instead.

3) Don’t think in black and white

Consider that just because you do something your way doesn’t mean that’s the only right way and that their way is wrong. Learn to embrace the grey areas.

4) Stop judging yourself

Our judgement of others often stems from our own inner critic. Learning to accept yourself will go a long way in helping you accept your partner.

5) Focus on the here and now

Try not to ruminate about the past or see your partner’s actions through the prism of the past.

6) Step into their shoes

Whenever you find yourself wanting to change your partner, imagine how you would feel if the roles were reversed. Trying to see things from their perspective will help you treat them with more empathy.

7) Focus on yourself

Our inability to accept our partner can stem from unmet needs. Consider what needs you can meet for yourself without putting the responsibility on your partner. If you’re happy and fulfilled in yourself, accepting your partner for who they are will be much easier.

