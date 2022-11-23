Ringo Starr Previews Live Version Of His Song Beatles Don’t Pass Me By

Ringo Starr has uploaded a video of one of his rare Beatles songs. ‘Don’t Pass Me By’ was from ‘The Beatles’ (aka The White Album).

“I got to tell you, when I joined The Beatles I had written a lot of songs. None of them were recorded,” he joked. “til we got to this one”.

This recording will featuring on Ringo’s upcoming album ‘Live at the Greek Theater 2019’.

It is true that ‘Don’t Pass Me By’ was the first Ringo composed song on a Beatles album. The album also featured ‘Goodnight’, also written by Ringo.

Up until then Ringo did sing lead on a number of tracks including ‘Boys’, ‘Matchbox’, ‘Honey Don’t’, ‘Act Naturally’, ‘What Goes On’, ‘Yellow Submarine’ and ‘With A Little Help From My Friends’

Ringo also wrote and sang lead on one more Beatles song ‘Octopus’s Garden’ from Abbey Road.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook