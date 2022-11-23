Road Dogg Talks ‘Special Relationship’ Between Chris Jericho And Vince McMahon – Wrestling Inc.

Chris Jericho may be a main figurehead of AEW, but he has a relationship with Vince McMahon that few can attest to.

On the latest episode of “Oh You Didn’t Know” with “Road Dogg” Brian James, Survivor Series 2017 was the topic at hand and Jericho was in his waning days with WWE. Jericho was headed to New Japan Pro-Wrestling once his contract ran out at the beginning of the year. James was asked if there was any discussion between McMahon and Jericho about his potential direction.

“I don’t know exactly the inner workings,” James told his co-host, Matt Mitchell. “Chris was one of those guys that had a very special relationship with Vince and so you didn’t always know what went on behind closed doors that you weren’t privy to.”

Jericho ultimately left the company and did reinvent himself in New Japan Pro-Wrestling under the “Painmaker” persona. His first opponent happened to be his current All Elite colleague, Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Championship. Jericho’s last appearance ended up being at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia in 2018 before he became a free agent. Did Jericho’s exit cause some stir backstage at WWE around the time?

“It was what it was,” James said. “It shocked the wrestling world more than it shocked Vince McMahon. I can tell you that for 100%.”

Jericho is set to face Tomohiro Ishii on this week’s episode of “AEW Dynamite” as “The Ocho” puts his Ring Of Honor Championship on the line in Chicago.