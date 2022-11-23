Russian recruits escape military training camp in fresh blow to Putin

Unequipped Russian troops are continuing to suffer deadly defeats in Ukraine despite Vladimir Putin’s efforts to send more men to the front. The Kremlin raised the stakes in the conflict by declaring a partial mobilisation of up to 300,000 reservists in September, but the Russian President continues to face resistance from his own citizens.

Igor Sushko, Executive Director of the Wind of Change Research Group think tank, claimed 20 men called to fight in Ukraine escaped from a training camp.

He wrote: “20 mobilised men allegedly escaped from a military training center, one of them has a cancer diagnosis. However, all 20 were caught and returned so they can fulfil their mission to die in Ukraine.”

It comes as the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) warned over the weekend that Russian forces in Ukraine are “covering up” their humiliating loss in the city of Kherson and other parts of Ukraine. Inexperienced recruits are being put in charge of units that have suddenly found themselves without a commander in chief, the MoD has said.

In an update on the war on Sunday morning, the MoD wrote: “Russia’s recent withdrawal from west of Kherson was conducted in relatively good order compared to previous major Russian retreats during the war.