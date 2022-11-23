Ruud on one result he’d change in tennis: “I wish I could change Nadal’s 2012 Australian Open loss to Djokovic”

Casper Ruud would want to change Nadal’s loss to Djokovic at the 2012 Australian Open if he could because he wanted him to win badly.

Ruud was a young man ten years ago watching the Australian Open final between Djokovic and Nadal. It was an epic match that was won by Djokovic but Ruud was a dedicated Nadal fan and the loss still bugs him to this day.

When asked what result he would change in tennis history, he opted against using any of his two finals losses this year but went for that match instead:

“I

wish I could change one result in the history of tennis and I don’t

know if he’ll be angry or happy for me saying this. It’s not the Roland

Garros final this year because it was not a very close match but Rafa’s

Australian Open loss in 2012 against Novak.”





He added:

“I was probably even sadder than himself because that was

watching six hours of TV and hoping Rafa would win and then it was

probably one of the best matches ever. I think for days, I was still sad about the loss for him and I

still wish today that he could have won. This might bring back bad

memories for him, but this is something I wish I could change and still

believe.”