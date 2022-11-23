Samsung has a new Android rival that includes a significant advantage

Anyone thinking of joining the foldable phone revolution will soon have another device to choose from and this time it’s not coming from Samsung. Chinese firm HONOR is taking aim at its South Korean rival with the launch of a new device called the Magic Vs and it has one significant advantage over Samsung’s Galaxy Fold range.
HONOR is boasting that this latest bendy smartphone weighs in at 261g making it the lightest foldable yet.
Along with making it less heavy when stuffed inside your pocket, the HONOR Magic Vs is also just 12.9mm thin when folded. That’s pretty impressive when you consider the Galaxy Fold4 measures in at 14.2mm when the giant screen is closed. It’s not just the size and weight that could give this device the edge over Samsung as, thanks to a new hinge design, it folds without a gap and the display appears creaseless when unfolded – we will have to wait for a review sample to see if that’s really true.
Just like the Galaxy, the new Magic Vs opens like a book to reveal a huge 7.9-inch tablet-style screen. There’s even a speedy 120Hz refresh rate for silky smooth scrolling and it’s packed with Dynamic Dimming which adjusts screen brightness to match your surroundings. That means your eyes won’t feel the strain when viewing content at night.
Along with that expansible main display, there is also a 6.45-inch screen on the front of the device so you don’t need to open things up to check messages and reply to emails.
Other features worth a mention include a triple-lens rear camera with ultra-wide and optical zoom options.
There’s also a speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor tucked under the hood and the Magic Vs supports 66W Wired SuperCharge technology. This will whizz the 5,000mAh battery from flat to 100 percent in just 46 minutes.
If any of those specs have got you excited then we expect the HONOR Magic Vs to arrive in the UK early next year.
It will be available in Orange, Cyan and Black.
Those living in China can grab one from today for 7,499 RMB (£880).
No official UK price has been revealed but if HONOR can launch the Vs for anything under £900 in the UK then Samsung should be worried.
Its current Galaxy Fold 4 costs over £1,500!
“We are thrilled to introduce our next-generation foldable flagship, the HONOR Magic Vs, which packs groundbreaking innovations and exceptional user experience into an elegant and stylish design,” said George Zhao, CEO of HONOR Device Co, Ltd. “The HONOR Magic Vs will be our very first foldable flagship to debut in overseas markets and we are confident that it will deliver huge advancements, transforming how people all around the world use their smartphones.”
