Sarah Palin loses election for Alaska House seat to Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola, ending comeback, NBC News projects

Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives Sarah Palin talks with reporters near the corner of Seward Highway and Northern Lights Boulevard on U.S. election night, in Anchorage, Alaska, U.S. November 8, 2022.

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, the only Republican woman ever to be nominated for vice president, was defeated in her political comeback bid to represent the state in the U.S. House of Representatives, NBC News projected Wednesday night.

Palin’s loss to Rep. Mary Peltola, a Democrat, was her second defeat in an election for Alaska’s at-large House seat in less than three months.

The race took weeks to be called because the winner was determined by Alaska’s new ranked choice voting system.

In late August, Peltola beat Palin and another Republican, Nick Begich, in a special election for the seat. It was left vacant by the March death of GOP Rep. Don Young, who had held office for nearly a half-century.

Peltola, a former state representative, became the first Alaska Native in Congress.

But she immediately faced a rematch against Palin and Begich in the election for a full two-year term.

Peltola finished fourth in a nonpartisan primary in June.