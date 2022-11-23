SAS Rogue Heroes cast ‘had to stop’ due to ‘insane’ filming conditions

“So it’s always there and I think that as a writer if you can use humour to access an audience’s empathy that’s great. In these situations, it was really that’s what they did.”

SAS Rogue Heroes tells the amazing story of the creation of the special forces during World War Two, based on Ben Macintyre’s book of the same name.

On killing off real-life heroes on screen Steven added: “You make a choice and I have chosen that when that character died, they die, and it’s a shock.

“Hopefully, it will be quite emotionally effective, but the choices also be for me, keeping to the real story. In terms of the template.”

