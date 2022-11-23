Save £35 on Boots anti-ageing skincare that makes ‘skin looks younger’





With Black Friday fast-approaching, there are lots of discounts being added to retailers’ websites, and the savings are no longer restricted to one day only, so shoppers should keep an eye out for early deals to avoid missing out.

Boots have hundreds of deals already launching online, spanning across grooming, beauty and fragrance,with new deals being added every day in the run up to Black Friday. Many of the discounts are over 50 percent, with top brands and bestsellers being included in the promotions, making it the perfect time to stock up on favourite products or to get ahead on Christmas shopping. Already available at a discounted price, the Eucerin 3 step regime gift set has been slashed by 53 percent, taking it to under £30. Buy: Eucerin Hyaluron-Filler Anti-Ageing 3 Step Regime Gift Set (£29.99)

The Eucerin gift set includes four items, with three skincare products and a jade roller, which when combined, are designed to moisturise and protect skin, and address the first signs of ageing. One of the products included is the Hyaluron-Filler Day Cream, a daily moisturiser which contains SPF30 to protect the skin, plus Hyaluronic Acid, Saponin and Enoxolone to help reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Also included is the night version of the cream, which aims to support skins regeneration process, and the intensive mask, made using biocellulose to deeply moisturise the skin. The ideal tool to use alongside the other products, the jade roller is an added bonus that helps apply the skincare, and reduce fine lines and puffiness.

The reviews on the individual products are positive, with 85 percent of reviewers saying they would recommend the day cream to a friend. Maggy said: ”My skin is improved. Softer and looks better. It looks more healthy. It is soft and most importantly the wrinkles on my forehead are almost gone. I have really enjoyed using it and it does smell nice.” HReed also added: ”I’ve used this for sometime now and have noticed my skin looks younger than it has for many years. I think the high SPF helps.” Boots also offers free standard delivery on orders over £25, which the Eucerin gift set would qualify for.

Like Loading...