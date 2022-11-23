Categories
US

Search underway for Vanderbilt student who went missing on solo hike


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A search is underway for a Vanderbilt student who went missing in New Hampshire.

Emily Sotelo, 20, was reported missing at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 after failing to return from her solo hike.

According to New Hampshire Conservation Officers, Sotelo was dropped off the morning of her disappearance at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, New Hampshire. She had an intended hiking route of Mount Lafayette, Haystack and Flume.

Sotelo was reported missing several hours later.

Pemigewasset Valley Seach and Rescue Team released that as of Nov. 21, no information on Sotelo’s current whereabouts is known.

60 ground searchers representing multiple governmental agencies and search and rescue teams are surveying the area as well as the areas surrounding. Helicopters are also being used when weather permits.

Sotelo is a sophomore at Vanderbilt University majoring in biochemistry and chemical biology.

Vanderbilt University’s Dean of Students emailed students a statement regarding Sotelo.

“We hope Emily is found safe and are monitoring for any news of her welfare. We are in touch with her family members and have offered our support during this incredibly challenging time.

If you find yourself in need of support, please do not hesitate to contact the following resources.”

Sotelo is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket and exercise pants.

Any hikers who may have encountered Sotelo along her intended route, or anyone with information on her whereabouts, are asked to notify New Hampshire State Police at (603)271-1170.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: