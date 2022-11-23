SHIB Metaverse Sets New Milestone Ahead of Showcase at Global Summit

Marcie Jastrow, SHIB metaverse advisor, will represent SHIB at the upcoming Immerse Global Summit, which will be held in Miami, Florida, from December 5 through December 7, 2022, according to the event’s official Twitter account.

At the summit, Jastrow will share information about SHIB: The Metaverse and its development alongside that of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, alongside companies such as Facebook Meta, Microsoft, Web3Equity, and TerraZero.

This isn’t the first time SHIB will be showcased at a global event. In August, Shiba Inu Games’ lead consultant, William Volk, confirmed his attendance at the global video game fair, Gamescom stating specifically that he was attending to showcase Shiba Eternity.

Things are getting interesting for the SHIB ecosystem as SHIB lead developer Shytoshi Kusama took to Twitter to announce that the World Economic Forum, or WEF, wanted to work with the SHIB project on its global policy.

SHIB metaverse boasts over 5800 owners

According to OpenSea statistics, the current number of owners in the SHIB metaverse is 5750, of which 29% are unique owners.

Announced in March this year, SHIB: The Metaverse would be the culmination of Shiba Inu’s history as a community, virtually displayed. In July, SHIB partnered with the top visualization studio, The Third Floor (TTF), to push the boundaries of immersive environments and provide direction on how SHIB should be portrayed going forward.

So far, the concept art of scenic dunes, growing dunes, Canyon, Rocket Pond, Wagmi Temple and Tech Trench has been unveiled.