Shoppers rush to buy energy saving halogen heater for £1.64





Lower cost heating appliances have become one of the most popular purchases this year as Brits are looking for ways to combat the cost of living crisis. Useful if you’re working from home or only spend time in one room, halogen heaters are great for providing instant warmth and are portable to bring around from room to room.

On Martin Lewis’ Money Saving Expert, it was suggested that halogen heaters could help Brits reduce their heating use. The MSE team said: “Halogen heaters are directional. Once on, you instantly feel the heat. As soon as you turn them off, the heat quickly dissipates.” Cheap to run, shoppers have now found an incredible deal where they can buy a halogen heater for only £1.64 from Top Cashback. Coinciding with Black Friday happening, the heater is from Onbuy and normally priced at £16.99, so this saves shoppers a whopping £15.35 off its usual price.

To redeem the deal, you must be a new Top Cashback member and sign up via this link – this link will allow you to redeem a £15 sign up bonus. It’s available for new and existing OnBuy customers. Here’s how you can redeem the offer. Join Top Cashback and sign up here. Search for OnBuy and select “Get Cashback Now” Shop on OnBuy, add the heater or spend at least £15 or more, then checkout as usual. The sign up bonus and cash back will appear in your Top Cashback account within seven days of your purchase. The cash back will become payable after OnBuy returns period is over and they have paid Top Cashback the commission for your purchase. Be quick as the offer ends on December 11, 2022 and there is limited stock.

The heater is the Elpine Halogen Heater and comes with two heat settings available at 400W and 800W. Simple to use, the heater provides instant heat and is safe to use with a tip-over safety switch. L.Mooney commented: “Very happy, nice and small just needed to take the edge off when it gets very cold in January and February.” A. Williams agreed: “Small but mighty! Ideal for my wee cottage when it gets particularly cold. Also nice to look at. Nice colour.”

