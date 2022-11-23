Shoppers say Oodies are ‘perfect for winter’ – now £35 off





With Black Friday just two days away, early deals have been released throughout November, so shoppers don’t have to wait until the 25th to take advantage of huge discounts.

With energy bills rising and the recent drop in temperature, many are looking for ways to stay warm in their homes without having to constantly pay for central heating. Alongside the popular wearable blankets for children and adults, Oodie also has slippers and weighted blankets which come in three different weights, two different colours and currently have £25 off. In Oodie’s Black Friday sale, the wearable blankets have been reduced by either £30 or £35, with a huge range of colours and designs to choose from.

The Australian brand has taken the world by storm, with many shoppers investing in one for the colder seasons despite the usual premium price point, plus with the discount, the blankets are now much more affordable. For those working from home, the Oodie is a great way to stay cosy while working, and comes in one generous size, which has been made to fit all. The website describes the wearable blankets, saying: ‘Lovingly crafted from the best, most cuddly-soft materials: Every Oodie is made from toasty-warm sherpa fleece on the inside and buttery-soft, Toastytek™ flannel fleece on the outside. You’ll feel like you’re hugging 1,000 adorable pug puppies!’ Oodie also offers free delivery and free returns, so there is no risk when trying out one of the popular blankets.

The reviews on the Oodies are extremely positive, with some shoppers calling them ”warm, soft and comfy”. Sarah H said: ”I ABSOLUTELY LOVE IT! So warm and so cozy! My whole family tried it on and they’re going to order one as well! Amazing quality! Get yourself an oodie if you haven’t already!” Zoe M commented: ”It’s amazingly soft and so comfortable! Definitely worth the price dont wash it too many time though or it will loose its softness.” Matilda C also added: ”Great cosy and soft. A great Christmas present.”

