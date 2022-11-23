Categories
Technology

SNAPSHOT Wall St opens lower ahead of Fed minutes, Apple falls


Nov 23 (Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Wednesday, as Apple shares fell, while investors awaited the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s November meeting for a clearer picture of its monetary tightening policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 6.5 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 34091.57. The S&P 500 (.SPX) fell 3.3 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 4000.3​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 0.2 points to 11174.612 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: