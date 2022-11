A vintage recording of Beatles John Lennon and Paul McCartney on cassette turned up in the dropbox of the Great Northwest Branch Library.

The recording featured a single cassette tape – 30 minutes long – of the legendary English rockers discussing the “magic” of the Beatles, speaking “seriously about the drugs they’ve used.” According to the date stamped on the borrowing card inside, it was 16,140 days late.

Scott Williams, San Antonio Public Library’s marketing manager, said it is impossible to know who returned the recording, which turned up in late October. The cassette tape was so old that records of it no longer exist in the library’s collection.

When San Antonio Public Library announced last October that it would eliminate all late fines, the goal was to get people back to the nearly 30 branches across the city.

You might also like: Alamo witness descendants braved weather for reunion, look to another huge gathering in 2030

It worked: A steady stream of returned overdue material has trickled in. Most items are about a year or so late. But a handful of treasures have also shown up.

The Beatles recording was checked out from Westfall Library in 1978. Among the other noteworthy returns this year was a series of books on chess, one of which was titled “How To Get The Most From Your Chess Computer,” checked out from the Central Library that were 21 years overdue.

Courtesy of San Antonio Public Library

A “I, Juan de Pareja” by Elizabeth Borton de Trevino vinyl record also was returned recently, to the Schaefer Branch Library. It was marked due back in 1974.

“I don’t want to hypothesize too much, but I think there’s probably at least some sentiment in the community that without the threat of overdue fines, if you’ve had a book that’s been sitting on the shelf for a long time, now it’s time to return it,” Williams said. “You won’t be slapped with a fine anymore. You certainly won’t have your account suspended. There’s just no more of those barriers to using the library and that’s exactly what we wanted.”

Courtesy of San Antonio Public Library

Before the change in policy, San Antonio’s public libraries had charged overdue fines. SAPL charged 35 cents per day up to a maximum of $10 per adult item in late fines. Juvenile items were 15 cents per day up to $6 per item, but those fines were eliminated as part of a pilot program in 2019.

After 21 days, a book would be deemed lost and a replacement fee would be charged. Last September, the Express-News reported that the largest outstanding fine was $451.

Also on ExpressNews.com: Accused Colorado Springs shooter grew up in San Antonio under different name, public records show

Patrons can still be charged for lost or damaged materials, and anyone owing $50 or more can’t check out materials. However, patrons can restore borrowing privileges by enrolling in a payment plan.

Starting in Nashville in 2017, libraries across the country began eliminating late fees. Dallas followed two years later. In 2019, San Antonio waived late fees on items classified as “juvenile” or “young adult.”

Discontinued fines for children and teenagers resulted in a 67 percent reduction in youth library cards that were blocked, the Express-News reported at the time.

Courtesy of San Antonio Public Library





As anticipated, little has changed since the library eliminated late fines, Williams said.

Some feared that eliminating late fines would lead to fewer book returns or that people wouldn’t take the program seriously because there would be no consequence for keeping a book beyond its return date, Williams said. San Antonio Public Library has not seen an increase in hold or wait times for items. People are also still returning library items on time.

Surprisingly little else is known about the Beatles recording, the chess books or the vinyl record, Williams said.

According to the Beatles recording’s description, Lennon and McCartney discuss the “single thing” that has contributed to the band’s success and what they did to “stop using hard drugs” and what their plans were “for future use.”

“The two young men who do the major composing and lyrics for the group speak strongly, humorously and frequently at the same time,” according to the description.

The Beatles recording will be offered to Central Library’s Texana and Genealogy Department. If the department determines it will be added to the collection. Otherwise, it will be destroyed.

timothy.fanning@express-news.net