Submissions Open On The Natural And Built Environment Bill And The Spatial Planning Bill

Have your say on two of the three bills replacing the

Resource Management Act 1991.

The Chair of the

Environment Committee has called for public submissions on

the Natural and Built Environment Bill and

the Spatial Planning Bill. The closing date

for written submissions on both bills is Monday, 30

January 2023 at 11.59pm.

Background to the

two bills at select committee

In February 2021, the

Government announced it intends to repeal the Resource

Management Act 1991 (RMA) through three bills. Two bills are

now at the select committee stage; the

Natural and Built Environment Bill and the Spatial Planning

Bill.

The Natural and Built Environment Bill

(NBE Bill) aims to protect and restore the

environment while better enabling development, and is the

primary replacement for the RMA. The NBE Bill would provide

for a National Planning Framework (NPF) to replace existing

pieces of national direction. Regions would be required to

prepare natural and built environment plans (NBE

plans).

The Spatial Planning Bill (SP

Bill), working in tandem with the NBE Bill,

aims to help coordinate and integrate decisions made under

relevant legislation by requiring the development of

long-term regional spatial strategies (RSS).

Tell the

Environment Committee what you think about each

bill

Make submissions on the bills by 11.59pm on

Monday, 30 January 2023. Submissions can be made on either

or both bills. Submissions can be uploaded via the

Parliament website at the following links:

· Natural

and Built Environment Bill [link to Parliament

website]

· Spatial

Planning Bill [link to Parliament

website]

For more details about the

Natural and Built Environment Bill:

· Read

the full content of the bill

· If

you would like help navigating the NBE bill, have a look at

an overview of the parts of the bill on the submission

page

· Check

out the Hansard transcripts to see what’s been said in

Parliament about the bill

· You

can also find information about the bill on the Ministry for

the Environment website

For more details about

the Spatial Planning Bill:

· Read

the full content of the bill

· Check

out the Hansard transcripts to see what’s been said in

Parliament about the bill

· You

can also find information about the bill on the Ministry for

the Environment website

