Submissions Open On The Natural And Built Environment Bill And The Spatial Planning Bill

Have your say on two of the three bills replacing the
Resource Management Act 1991.
The Chair of the
Environment Committee has called for public submissions on
the Natural and Built Environment Bill and
the Spatial Planning Bill. The closing date
for written submissions on both bills is Monday, 30
January 2023 at 11.59pm.
Background to the
two bills at select committee
In February 2021, the
Government announced it intends to repeal the Resource
Management Act 1991 (RMA) through three bills. Two bills are
now at the select committee stage; the
Natural and Built Environment Bill and the Spatial Planning
Bill.
The Natural and Built Environment Bill
(NBE Bill) aims to protect and restore the
environment while better enabling development, and is the
primary replacement for the RMA. The NBE Bill would provide
for a National Planning Framework (NPF) to replace existing
pieces of national direction. Regions would be required to
prepare natural and built environment plans (NBE
plans).
The Spatial Planning Bill (SP
Bill), working in tandem with the NBE Bill,
aims to help coordinate and integrate decisions made under
relevant legislation by requiring the development of
long-term regional spatial strategies (RSS).
Tell the
Environment Committee what you think about each
bill
Make submissions on the bills by 11.59pm on
Monday, 30 January 2023. Submissions can be made on either
or both bills. Submissions can be uploaded via the
Parliament website at the following links:
· Natural
and Built Environment Bill [link to Parliament
website]
· Spatial
Planning Bill [link to Parliament
website]
For more details about the
Natural and Built Environment Bill:
· Read
the full content of the bill
· If
you would like help navigating the NBE bill, have a look at
an overview of the parts of the bill on the submission
page
· Check
out the Hansard transcripts to see what’s been said in
Parliament about the bill
· You
can also find information about the bill on the Ministry for
the Environment website
For more details about
the Spatial Planning Bill:
· Read
the full content of the bill
· Check
out the Hansard transcripts to see what’s been said in
Parliament about the bill
· You
can also find information about the bill on the Ministry for
the Environment website
You can also follow the
committee’s Facebook page for
updates.
© Scoop Media
Source link